Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | February 15

Donna Louise McInnes Just Won’t Give Up Scamming
A Laramie citizen continues to get emails from donnamcinneslousie@gmail.com, quoting scripture and asking for help for charity. CyberWyoming note: Remember this is most likely a money laundering scam. Donna Louise tends to send these about every 2-3 weeks.
New Fax Received Scam
A Boulder (WY) citizen reported an email from info@digital-island.co.uk but it was spoofed as her company’s name. The subject line was “Progress Payment Request for [company name]” and it went on to say that a new fax, in PDF form attached to the email, was received for the citizen. CyberWyoming Note: This has been seen in various forms by two Wyoming companies – beware of emails saying you have a fax or voice mail to check.
Chase Account Disabled Scam Alert
A Laramie citizen reported an email supposedly from Chase saying that her online banking had been disabled. The email was from info@commoditiesplus.com and the subject line was “[New Report Statement Alert]: Notice from Chase about double transaction…”
Microsoft Email Update Scam Alert
A Cheyenne citizen reported an email from padrestan@outlook.com spoofed as “Email Service” with the subject line of “Microsoft Email Update!” The attachment was flagged as malicious by Google.
Your Opinion is Needed for COVID-19 Vaccine Research Scam
A Laramie citizen reported a fake vaccine survey from llbcuh@jwwbongo.ofa spoofed as “Covid-19 Vaccine” with the subject line of “[Your name}, your vaccine survey-23261”. The email has excellent graphics and looks very official. Do not click on the links.
Extortion Email Scam
A Boulder (WY) resident reported an extortion email containing the subject line of her company name saying that her browser history had been hacked and compromising information would be released unless she paid a ransom. A file was attached to the email. The email was from Anna Junker at ratifierdorbi02@yahoo.com.
Email Naming Known Wyoming Association Alert
A Laramie citizen reported three sales or phishing emails with the subject lines of “Inbound call center service? Wyoming Banker’s Association,” “Wyoming Banker\’s Association – Wanting to get in touch,” and “Wyoming Banker\’s Association – Getting in touch.” Because a known organization was mentioned, the citizen wanted others to know that these are quite likely a scam. The emails were from cashsimard876@gmail.com, larsoonwellsong455@gmail.com, and mackyrose7905@gmail.com and was supposedly from Amiasa Telecom, ConnexaWay, and InnaCall respectively. CyberWyoming Note: This same type of scam was also reported on 1/25, but the scammer claimed to be from Telebiz International.
Fake Caller Notification
The fake caller notification email that was reported by a Sheridan citizen last week has also been spotted in Maryland by a CyberUSA affiliate. The email claims to be a call that you need to review. The email is from info@a-wan.jp and the subject line is a “message from [Name]”. Do not click on any links.
MS-ISAC Patch Now Alert
The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) has published a patch now (update your software) alert for Google’s Android operating system and Chrome browser, Apple products (tvOS, watchOS, iPadOS, iOS, and Xcode), Mozilla’s Firefox browser and Firefox ESR browser, Cisco’s VPN Routers, SolarWinds’ Orion and ServU-FtP products, and Sonic Wall’s Secure Mobile Access product. If you use these products, make sure the software (or firmware) updated.
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.
• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov