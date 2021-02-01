Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | February 2

The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation.
Stimulus Prepaid Debit Cards – Real
Some say the letters received containing the pre-paid debit card look like scams, yet they are probably real. But only if you received a letter from the Economic Impact Payment Card note that second round stimulus payments are being sent as prepaid debit cards. Here’s an article with a picture so you can identify the real stimulus payment https://www.seattletimes.com/business/millions-of-stimulus-payments-were-mailed-as-prepaid-debit-cards-some-say-they-look-like-scams/.
Tech Support Scam Alert
A company called Guruji Inc. is selling tech support for your computer. A Newcastle citizen wants to warn you that even if you purchase a lifetime support, they will continue to ask you for money. The citizen noticed that every three months, his computer would ‘break’ and he would be asked for money to fix it, even though he had purchased a support plan. As the citizen pointed this out, the Guruji customer support representatives became argumentative, difficult to work with, and rude. Guruji said the citizen would get a refund within 30 days in November of 2020, but the refund transaction never appeared. The citizen reports that, now, none of the phone numbers listed for Guruji work and the company is no longer returning his emails. Besides this report to CyberWyoming, the Newcastle citizen has contacted the State of Wyoming Attorney General’s office, the Better Business Bureau, the AARP Fraud Watch network, and the Federal Trade Commission to lodge a complaint. Good job Newcastle citizen!
Newsletter@teckntech.com at it again
Wyoming citizens previously reported the newsletter@teckntech.com email address as suspicious. These emails are very realistic with recognizable branding and professional looking graphics. The Laramie citizen that reported it this time noted that most of the emails came in between midnight and 4 a.m., which is a warning sign. The citizen reported the following themes in January.
• “Biden Care” health insurance plans (doesn’t exist)
• Zippyloan – asking you to confirm your application for a $15,000 loan
• A free offer from Domino’s pizza
• Student loan forgiveness, claiming there is a new government program
• Harry’s razors trial offer
• Quicken loans – “huge mortgage opportunity”
• Capital One promotion saying that your “order is arriving”
• Life Line Screening – schedule now for a screening package for cardiovascular disease and stroke risk
• Netflix thank you offer.
• Free Shipping for ordering Dr. Seuss books at a low price
• Costco reward offer
• Qualifying for a limited offer for Renewal by Anderson window replacement
• American home warranty
• Kroger (grocery store in the South) shopper survey
• PayPal order successful
• Life insurance quote from SelectQuote
Email Naming Known Wyoming Association Alert
A Laramie citizen reported a sales or phishing email with the subject line “Available today/tomorrow? Wyoming Banker’s Association.” Because a known organization was mentioned, the citizen wanted others to know that this is quite likely a scam. The email was from dreamasands53401672@gmail.com and was supposedly from TeleBiz Communications Associated about business phone plans. CyberWyoming Note: Telebiz International (telebizint.com) is headquartered in Malaysia and does have USA points of presence, but if this was a real offer it would probably be from a telebizing.com email address and not a gmail address.
Scambusters.org Concealed Carry Scam Alert
If you have a concealed carry permit, be wary of texts and emails saying your permit needs to be changed or updated. Scammers are using this tactic to gain personal information and charge fees for the fake changes. If in doubt, call your sheriff’s office.
MS-ISAC Patch Now Alert
The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) has published a patch now (update your software) alert for Google’s Chrome browser, Cisco products (SD-WAN, DNA Center, and Smart Software Manager Satellite) and Oracle’s quarterly critical patches. If you use these products, make sure the software (or firmware) updated.
