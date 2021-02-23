Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | February 22

The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation.
Sir Robert Edward Business Proposal Scam
Even though Sir Robert Edward at sirrobertedward22@gmail.com says he has 9.2 million to share with you as a business proposal, Sir Edward is a liar. A Laramie citizen reported this scam and said they had received it twice.
Deceased Client with Your Last Name Scam
A Laramie citizen reported an email from Bonjona Dela at asmaalhumain.libya@gmail.com asking for personal information to see if her deceased client, with the same last name, is related.
Two Car Warranty Phone Scams
If you receive a recorded call with a tinge of urgency saying “this is your second notice that your car factory warranty is expiring” it is a scam. A Laramie citizen reported receiving this call from 662-670-7461. The second recorded call was also reported by a Laramie citizen and it says “we have sent out several messages by mail” and “press 9 to be removed from our list.” CyberWyoming note: Experts suggest that pressing any number, even to be removed from a list, will encourage more scam callers because it indicates that your number is valid.
Business Email Compromise Scam Reported by CyberUSA Affiliate
An email from Wayne Gump at Byron.miller@searchforhomeinjacksonville.com with the subject line of “Tim – presentation” was reported by a CyberUSA affiliate. The email said “I am driving to your office, but I’m late.” Then it went on to share a link to the presentation. Do not click on the link.
Slack for Android Password Change Alert
If you use the popular business communication app called Slack on your Android phone, Slack recommends you reset your password. The passwords were stored unencrypted and in plaintext for the past month. For more information read there article here https://www.businessinsider.in/tech/apps/news/slack-users-on-android-must-reset-password/articleshow/80826255.cms
Scambusters.org Facebook Phone Number Alert
If you gave your phone number to Facebook in 2019 or before, you may be getting more spam calls than normal because those phone numbers are currently being offered on the dark web at $20/piece. Here’s the article from Consumer Affairs, https://www.consumeraffairs.com/news/facebook-users-phone-numbers-are-reportedly-for-sale-on-telegram-012621.html
Tis the Season for IRS Fraud Alert
The IRS has issued several recent consumer warnings on the fraudulent use of the IRS name or logo by scammers trying to gain access to consumers’ financial information in order to steal their identity and assets. Watch for recycled schemes during the 2021 tax season, including COVID related schemes.
• An email asking tax professionals who use IRS e-services to update their accounts, but it directs them to a fake website.
• Fake emails containing an IRS tax bill for the Affordable Care Act. Do not click on the attachment.
• An increase in robocalls (recorded calls) telling taxpayers, with urgency, that they have to settle their tax bill.
• Phone scam using Taxpayer Advocate Service numbers, impersonating these advocates.
• A call saying they have your tax return and need to verify a few details, trying to get your personal information. The IRS does not initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text, or social media channels. For more information visit https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/tax-scams-consumer-alerts
FTC Fake Clorox and Lysol Websites
The FTC announced a complaint against defendants who are using fake websites (with real product names in the web address) and real product images and logos of well-known brands like Clorox and Lysol — all to make people think they’re buying products from the companies’ official websites.
MS-ISAC Patch Now Alert
The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) has published a patch now (update your software) alert for Microsoft, Adobe (Photoshop, Acrobat, Illustrator, Animate, Dreamweaver, and Magento), and Apple (tvOS, watchOS, ipadOS, iOS, and Xcode) products. If you use these products, make sure the software (or firmware) updated.
Data Breaches in the U.S. News
Chess.com, web cam app Adorcom, KeepChange (a Bitcoin exchange portal), Slack (android platform only), Syracuse University, Comcast, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (via Charles J Hilton & Associates P.C. law firm), Leon Medical Centers (Florida) and Nocona General Hospital (Texas), Spotify, Vermont Labor Department, DriveSure, Washington State Auditor’s Office, Teespring, MeetMindful (dating site), Bonobos (men’s clothing store), UPS/Norfolk Southern Railroad, MyFreeCams, BuyUCoin (crypto exchange), Nitro PDF, Precision Spine Care (Texas), Pixlr, Fleek, Capital Economics, OpenWRT, and Hendrick Health System (Abilene TX). If a company that you work with is on this list, be sure to change your password to their online accounts.
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.
• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov