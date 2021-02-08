Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | February 8

The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation.
SquareSpace Impersonation Scam
An email from SquareSpace (pyro.kitty@aol.com) with a subject line of Credit Card Billing Failure was reported by a Laramie citizen. The email looks very real and lists a website, supposedly belonging to the email recipient.
American Express Impersonation
An email was reported by a Laramie citizen with the subject line of “Security Document” from American Express woyida@bolds.com simply asks the Dear Customer to check the American Express attachment for review. Do not download or click on the attachment.
Pulling on Spiritual Heart Strings Email Scam - REPEAT
This scam was also reported on 10/12/20 and 11/9/20. An email from donnamcinneslouise@gmail.com claiming that God lead her to contact you to help distribute funds to charity as a dying wish was reported by a Laramie citizen. These types of emails are often money laundering scams. Never respond to unsolicited offers from people you don’t know, even if they quote the Bible and claim to want to support ‘orphanages and justice for the poor.’
Remittance Advice Scam
A Sheridan citizen reported a remittance advice scam saying they were from Adobe Inc. The email subject line was “RemittanceAdvice (0086483/E71495/APWN211087)” (note the incorrect spacing). It was from Stephanie Gonzalez at gonzalezs0311@dadeschools.net and the link to View Document does not link to Adobe, but instead links to https://friendly-aryabhata-f855e7.netlify.app/. Another fishy email address is listed, Stephen Gonzalez at al.depellegrini@aireserv.com. AireServ is a heating and air conditioning company in California.
Zoom Review Invitation Scam
A Sheridan citizen reported a scam supposedly from Zoom asking him to review his Zoom conferencing meeting invitation. The email was from chris@assureenergy.ca, the Zoom logo had been impersonated, and the subject line (including the misspelling) was “Calender Scheduled Information Monday, January 25, 2021.”
Microsoft Office 365 Voice Mail Scam
A Sheridan citizen reported a scam supposedly from the company IT Help Desk, but was actually from petervanv@zeelandnet.nl. The email had the subject line of “Incomplete Delivery 1 0 Error” and said you must verify your Microsoft credentials to access 4 new messages held up by the server. It then went on to provide a link to review the messages that actually went to http://lib.tnua.edu.tw/...which is the Taipei National University of the Arts Library.
Two Amazon Email Scams Reported
A Laramie citizen reported two amazon scams. The first one is from mvoikewogeokrthrethet-nfa78@4v7fph5.westekokopine.com spoofed as return@amazon and contains an attachment that Yahoo mail deemed malicious. The subject line says “Your Amazon Payment Placed on Hold for January XX, 2020.” The second one was from 2456rtv3t5keujbcccz-346v2343v158600@oq3xbddokt.wjkseigdbhx.com spoofed as no-reply@amazon can claims that your account is locked. This email is very poorly written.
Health Insurance Scam Call Alert
A Laramie citizen reported a phone call from “Jamie” at 912-875-6341 saying that Wyoming’s open enrollment period for health insurance had been extended and “Jamie” can get you a low rate for health insurance. The citizen thought “Jamie” sounded like a recording with voice recognition. CyberWyoming note: The phone number listed above has been listed as a robocaller (recorded all) and as a scam and Wyoming’s open enrollment ended December 15.
SAM.GOV Fraud Alert
A Laramie citizen reported multiple emails from fake organizations impersonating the Systems Award Management office. Do not click on these emails. The only place organizations should visit to renew their SAM registration is Sam.Gov.
Scambusters.org Gold Scams Targeting Seniors
Scams targeting seniors to buy gold are prevalent on social media, TV and radio ads. High pressure sales tactics are used if you engage with increasingly higher prices as seniors are convinced to buy more. The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission says the best way to avoid gold fraud is to be wary of unlicensed salespeople and guarantees that prices will rise.
MS-ISAC Patch Now Alert
The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) has published a patch now (update your software) alert for Apple products including tvOS, watchOS, iPadOS, iOS, & Xcode and Mozilla’s products including Firefox, Firefox Extended Support Release and Thunderbird. If you use these products, make sure the software (or firmware) updated.
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.
• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov