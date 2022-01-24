Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | Jan. 24, 2022

The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation.
Trademark Advice from a Wyoming Attorney
Trademark applications are public record. Thus, when your organization applies for a trademark, you may begin to receive ‘offers’ that are look like invoices for the trademark process. These offers could come via mail or email. Legitimate information about your application will be communicated through your attorney of record for the trademark application. If in doubt, ask your attorney.
Donation
A Laramie citizen reported a scam email with the subject line of “Donation” from mherr@berazategui.gov.ar simply stating that “You have a charitable donation of $14,800,000.00 USD from Tom Crist. For full details contact us now.”
Norton Antivirus Renewal Scam
There are so many antivirus software renewal scams out there! A great way to double check is 1. Determine if you even use the product. If not delete. 2. Contact the company directly to see if you really need to renew your service. 3. Check PCMag’s review for the approximate pricing and name of the product. A Sheridan citizen reported an email for a one year renewal for Norton’s software for $498.89 and a Big Horn citizen reported a similar email but the amount was $499.99 for 3 years. According to PCMag, Norton retails for $19.99 per computer. 4. Double check the sender’s email address. In this case it came from wyystst626262@gmail.com spoofed as “Order Confirmed.” Norton definitely doesn’t send renewal emails from regular Gmail accounts.
Powerball Jackpot Winner Isn’t Giving Out Money
Even though Charles W. Jackson Jr did win the Powerball Jackpot in 2019, he isn’t donating a million dollars to 50 lucky people and a few orphanages to provide COVID 19 assistance. This email came from charlesojackson001@gmail.com or usherraymond046@gmail.com and was reported by a Laramie citizen. The scam was documented here: https://www.lottery24.com/news/new-powerball-scam.
First Lady and Vice President Impersonation Scam
A Sheridan citizen reported an email from the US Vice President at mrskamalaharris@gmail.com but signed by Mrs. Dr. Jill Biden at mrs.drjillbiden@gmail.com or mrsjillbiden@protonmail.com with the subject line of GREETINGS. The email asks for your full name, home address and phone number in order to transfer $16 million of IMF funds to your ATM debit card. The fake email pulls out all the stops and also references the CIA, the FBI, and Homeland Security.
What is an Obituary Pirate?
When families print their loved ones obituaries in newspapers and online, scammers, called obituary pirates, use the information in multiple ways. Sometimes they cut and paste the information into appeals or ads for money for the deceased family. Other times, they may use the information to call a grieving grandparent saying her grandson was in an accident driving back from the funeral and needs money. Always independently confirm information.
Log4j Threat
“Log4j” is a piece of computer code that sits on most computers and servers and for which a software glitch now threatens 13 billion devices worldwide. The bug has already enabled hackers to infiltrate devices and entire systems. They can use it for data theft and ransomware. Many firms that use Log4j to work with other programs have already started patching their software. Make sure all your apps and programs are kept up to date, as these should include any patches. Brought to you by Scambuster’s.org.
MS-ISAC Patch Now Alert
The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) has published a patch now (update your software) alert for Wordpress, Microsoft, Mozilla’s Firefox and Firefox ESR browsers, Mozilla’s Thunderbird email client, Adobe (Acrobat, Reader, Illustrator, Bridge, Adobe InCopy and InDesign), and Citrix Workspace App for Linux products. If you use these products, make sure the software (or firmware) is updated.
Data Breaches in the News
Animoca’s Lympo NFT platform, TransCredit, FIFA Ultimate Team (EA Gamers), Florida Digestive Health Specialists, Ciox Health (healthcare data management company), Medical Review Institute of America, City of Grass Valley (CA), FlexBooker, Ravkoo (online pharmacy), Fertility Centers of Illinois, DatPiff (mixtape hosting service), USCellular, McMenamins, Saltzer Health, Broward Health, PulseTV website, Rhode Island Public Transit Authority, T-Mobile, LastPass (change your master password), D.W. Morgan, Pro Wrestling Tees, Monongalia Health System (W. Virginia), Ubisoft (Just Dance video game), sports gear websites including: Running Warehouse LLC, Tennis Warehouse LLC, Skate Warehouse LLC, & Tackle Warehouse LLC, Sennheiser, Oregon Anesthesiology Group, Cox Communications, and Doxy.me (telehealth platform).
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.
• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov
Victim Support
The AARP Fraud Watch Network and Volunteers of America (VOA) created a new, free program to provide emotional support for people impacted by a scam or fraud, called ReST. Visit www.aarp.org/fraudsupport to learn more about the free program and register.