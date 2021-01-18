Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | January 18

The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation.
Amazon Order Confirmation Email Scam
A Sheridan citizen reported an email scam from “Order confermation < bhagwanji1923@gmail.com>” (note the misspelling) with the subject line of “Order ConfirmationDear Client,” (note the incorrect spacing). The email purports to be from Amazon and has a PDF attached. Do not open the PDF or click on the links.
Credit Card Phone Scam
A Cheyenne citizen reported a phone scam saying his credit card had been compromised. The number came from 209-684-6423 and the citizen noted that there were an extra 4 zeros at the end as well. CyberWyoming Note: usually when calls end with 0000 it is a clue that it isn’t a ‘real’ phone number.
New Version of Amazon Email Scam
A Lander citizen reported a new version of an old Amazon scam. The email claims to be you order summary for products you obviously did not purchase. The email looks VERY real with Amazon logos, Amazon buttons, Amazon formatted order details, other product recommendations, and more. The email is also very well written. The email requests that you call the fraud team at a non-Amazon phone number of 1-702-905-1852 if you did not order the products. CyberWyoming research note: This phone number is associated with several phishing emails.
CyberWyoming Alert
Scammers take advantage of chaos. Triple check any request for money or help that come through via phone, email, or text. It may be a scam taking advantage of the chaos in DC.
Adobe Flash End of Support Notice
As of 12/31/20, Adobe’s Flash Player product is no longer supported. CyberWyoming recommends searching your programs on your computer for Adobe Flash and, if it is present, following Microsoft’s instructions to uninstall https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/4577586/update-for-removal-of-adobe-flash-player. If you are using an Apple product, here are the instructions from Adobe to uninstall https://helpx.adobe.com/flash-player/kb/uninstall-flash-player-mac-os.html.
MS-ISAC Patch Now Alert
The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) has published a patch now (update your software) alert for Fortinet FortiWeb (firewall), Mozilla’s Firefox browser, Mozilla’s Firefox Extended Support Release, Mozilla’s Firefox for Android, Google’s Chrome browser, and Google’s Android (smartphones, tablets & watches) products. If you use these products, make sure the software (or firmware) updated.
Scambusters.org Investment Advice
The US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has some great podcasts on investment scam risks. Before you invest, be sure to check out the videos at https://www.consumerfinance.gov/consumer-tools/educator-tools/students/financial-intuition/.
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.
• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov