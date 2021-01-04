Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | January 4

The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation.
Beneficiary Scam
An email from ecosarlltd@gmail.com supposedly from a French citizen, Mrs. Grace Omette at omettegrace@hotmail.com, a widower and physician’s wife who claims to be dying herself wants you to be available to distribute over seven million euros before it she claims it will be confiscated by the bank. The subject line is “I need your urgent answer.” Do not click on the Google form attached. This scam was reported by a Laramie citizen.
Scambusters.org Amazon Fraud Hotline Alert
A Laramie citizen reported an investment email scam from Mrs. Caroline Kowan at carolinkwan@gmail.com, who supposedly works for Lloyds Bank on the Ivory Coast. The fake story includes an earthquake in Japan in 2011, questions about banking ethics, and the request for a genuine investor for advice. The subject line is “How are you my dear”.
Scambusters.org 5G Confusion Alert
There are a few scams out there taking advantage of the switchover to 5G cellular:
• Whether you believe 5G cell towers are dangerous or safe, the scammers are preying on the controversy. There are no “plug-in” devices that can eliminate or shield you from electromagnetic waves emitted from cell towers.
• Cell phone service providers are not calling you requiring a paid upgrade to the 5G network. While you do need a 5G compatible phone to access the faster 5G network, you do not have to upgrade your cell phone plan or service. You can stick with your old phone and still use the 4G network.
Scambusters.org Hitman Alert
A Cheyenne citizen reported a call from a 970 prefix from ‘If you receive an email from someone demanding protection money, even if it lists personal information or a picture of a friend or family member, it is a hitman scam. Call your local authorities, but be sure not to send the money.
Scambusters.org Area Code 473 Alert
If you answer a phone call from the area code of 473 (from Grenada), you could end up paying premium charges on your phone bill.
Scambusters.Org Unemployment Claim Assistance Alert
If you have not initiated a call to the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services for Unemployment Insurance and you receive a call from an official sounding agency, do not give them your personal information. It is best to hang up and call your local unemployment office directly.
Data Breaches in the News
SolarWinds, Spotify, US Treasury Department, US Commerce Department, Department of Homeland Security, the State Department, the National Institutes of Health, Intel’s Habana Labs (work on artificial intelligence), Dental Care Alliance (affected 1 million US dental patients), UiPath Academy (online learning platform), FireEye (cybersecurity firm), Alaskan voter registration servers, Verizon (chat window on its website), NTreatment (health records & lab results), and AspenPointe (healthcare provider in Colorado Springs), Neopets (children’s virtual pet application), 21 Buttons, TennCare (Tennessee Medicaid members), Huntsville City Schools, and Sonoma Valley Hospital (California).
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.
• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov