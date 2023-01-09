Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | January 9, 2023

The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation.
Today’s Winner
A Laramie citizen reported an email from “Walmart Gift Card” saying “Congratulation! You are TODAY’S WINNER.” The scam asked you to answer a few questions in order to win a Samsung TV. Don’t let it fool you, the link redirects you to the Czech Republic. Note that the citizen reported receiving the same offer from Costco too.
T-Mobile Impersonation
A Laramie citizen reported an email from a long email address spoofed as “T-Mobile Confirmation” saying “Congratulations! You have been chosen to participate in our Loyalty Program for FREE!” The email went on to say that you should confirm your T-Mobile ID and you’ll receive an iPhone 14 Pro. The link doesn’t go to any T-Mobile site. The citizen thought this was odd because she isn’t a T-Mobile customer. CyberWyoming Note: Always open a new browser window and type in the website address instead of clicking on a link in an email.
Watch your purse
If someone knocks on your car window to ask you to check something about your car - like a leak - and you get out, don’t leave your purse or wallet on the passenger seat. Scammers are working this trick in pairs. While one summons you outside, the other opens the door and takes whatever is there. Brought to you by scambusters.org.
FTC Alert – Charitable Giving
With the year coming to a close, many of us give to charity. Before you give, check out the charity on Charity Navigator https://www.charitynavigator.org/ or Charity Watch https://www.charitywatch.org/. If a charity asks you to pay via wire transfer, gift cards or cryptocurrency, it’s a clue that it is a scam. If you spot a scam, report it to ReportFraud.ftc.gov.
AARP Alert Pet Adoption Scams
You may be interested in adopting a pet for Christmas, but beware of scammers. If the seller asks for payment via a wire transfer, gift card, or cryptocurrency then it could indicate a scam. Best way to avoid a scam? Buy local and meet the breeder, or better yet, adopt a pet from your local shelter. https://www.aarp.org/money/scams-fraud/text-alerts.html
Philo subscriptions
Streaming TV provider Philo is being impersonated by scammers who send out personalized emails telling recipients their account has been activated. The official-looking message includes a customer service phone number but if you call, you’ll be asked to give access to your PC so the problem can be rectified. A malware attack follows. If you don’t have a Philo account, you can ignore the message. If you do have an account, visit the firm’s website to check. Just don’t call that number. Brought to you by scambusters.org.
FTC Alert – COVID Tests
If your family wants to test for COVID before/after visiting for the holidays, remember that you can get free tests from https://www.covid.gov/tests, through Medicare at participating pharmacies, and through some health insurance plans. Hackers are taking advantage of this offer and fake sites that collect your credit card or personal information have been spotted. To read the full FTC article: https://consumer.ftc.gov/consumer-alerts/2022/12/heres-where-get-free-covid-tests
Travel Alert - Scambusters.org Ride Share Alert
If you are a ride share driver and your customer asks you to borrow your phone, this can be a tactic to steam your account information or transfer money. Never lend your phone to anyone you don’t know.
Last Pass hack
Password management provider Last Pass says an “unauthorized party” accessed “certain elements of our customer information” in August. While investigations were ongoing as to what information was accessed at the time of writing, the company says that passwords themselves remained “safely encrypted.” Brought to you by scambusters.org.
“Guess who died?”
If that question pops up on your Facebook feed, seeming to come from a friend, it’s actually a spam scam. Clicking on a link that supposedly reveals the identity of the deceased actually leads to a fake profile used for data harvesting. Anyway, who would even ask a question like that?!?! Brought to you by scambusters.org.
No compensation
The recent demise of cybercurrency trader FTX has sparked a number of scams relating to compensation for losses. A deepfake video, of the type we reported on a few weeks back, uses a manipulated image of FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried suggesting people who send “him” Bitcoin or Ethereum currencies, will get twice their money back. Twitter suspended the account pedaling the scam, but the incident serves as a timely warning about potential con tricks surrounding FTX. Be on guard! Brought to you by scambusters.org.
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.
• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov
Victim Support
The AARP Fraud Watch Network and Volunteers of America (VOA) created a new, free program to provide emotional support for people impacted by a scam or fraud, called ReST. Visit www.aarp.org/fraudsupport to learn more about the free program and register.