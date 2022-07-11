Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | July 11, 2022

The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation.
Norton Antivirus Impersonation Alert
A Sheridan citizen reported an email from FOUR different Gmail addresses with the subject line of “Ordering The Product.” The branding is terrible and just has in green, all caps lettering “NORTON RECEIPT”. It claims that $199 will be debited from your card on or before June 22. Do not call the phone number in the email.
More Geek Squad Impersonation
A Sheridan citizen reported an email from a Gmail address, a subject line of “Invoice_#GSD7/DF67/SDm6!” and with an attached invoice for $499 to renew a Geek Squad subscription for 3 years. The invoice was well branded with Best Buy and Geek Squad logos, but downloading any attachment to view it on your computer is not a good idea. Just delete. The same Sheridan citizen reported a follow up email for the same amount, from a different Gmail address, with Geek Squad branding, and with a subject line of “Thank you for your order!” Do not call the phone number in the email.
And More Geek Squad Impersonation
A Laramie citizen reported a Geek Squad Services fake subscription invoice for $385.99 from geek-squadservices152.co with the subject line of “Subscription details for #GKS22-19088674.” Don’t call the phone number in the email.
Widow Isn’t Giving Out Money
Hackers often take advantage of events that make big headlines, in 2013, Alan Greaves, a British citizen, was murdered on Christmas Eve. Ever since, scammers have been taking advantage of the news, claiming to be related (often to be a dying widow), and asking for help disburse funds. A version of this scam was reported by a Mexico City citizen. The scam was from a Gmail address with the name Maureen Greaves in it, expounding Christian language, and asking for help with foreign investments. Just delete.
Another Dying Widow Scam
A Laramie citizen wants to call your attention to another dying widow email scam. Note that the signature line is “May God Bless yo” (yes, they forgot the u in you) and the email address misspells the dying widow’s name in the Gmail address as Josie Wlison instead of Josie Wilson. The subject line is “Greetings.”
Norton LifeLock Fake Invoice
If you receive an email with the subject line of Purchase Invoice Attachment from a Gmail address about a Norton/Lifelock Renewal for $349.99, the Sheridan citizen that reported it wants you to know that despite the really good branding and design, it is fake. The clues lay in the extra spacing, urgent wording, and odd apostrophes. Note that this Sheridan citizen received a second fake invoice that looked very similar to the first but the subject line was “Renewal Invoice Copy Reminder Of Norton Security !!” Note the extra spacing before the exclamation points and the capitalization of “of”. The second email was from a different Gmail address.
Increase in Vishing and Smishing
A Sheridan business has reported a marked increase in Vishing (voice scams using phone calls) and Smishing (text scams) scams. Most of the phone calls are from someone claiming to be a Microsoft employee trying to gain access to the internal network.
Truly Odd: A Sheridan citizen reported an email from “Paul” at a Gmail account saying “Emailworking letme know.” Note the incorrect spacing in the sentence. Quite often bad actors use these generic emails to see if you will engage and to see if the email account is active. Best advice is to delete!
Cheyenne Chamber Board Member Impersonated
The CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce sent a warning on Sunday, June 26, warning the business community that a board member was being impersonated and the bad actors were using his name to ask for money. The CEO reminds members and the business community that any official emails will always come from their Chambermaster software.
COVID Scams Continue
A Laramie citizen wants you to know that if you receive an email about the “United States Covid19 Fund relief” from a Gmail address saying you won a $650,000 prize from the Covid 19 Alleviation Program, which the scammer claimed to be organized by the World Health Organization, it is totally fake.
MS-ISAC and CISA Patch Now Alert
The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) or the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has published a patch now (update your software) alert for Splunk’s Enterprise Deployment Server, WatchGuard’s Firebox and XTM appliances, Mozilla’s Firefox browser, Mozilla’s Firefox ESR browser, and Mozilla’s Thunderbird email client products. If you use these products, make sure the software (or firmware) is updated.
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.
• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov
Victim Support
The AARP Fraud Watch Network and Volunteers of America (VOA) created a new, free program to provide emotional support for people impacted by a scam or fraud, called ReST. Visit www.aarp.org/fraudsupport to learn more about the free program and register.