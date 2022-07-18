Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | July 18, 2022

The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation.
Fake Amazon phone call
A Laramie citizen wants you to know that fake Amazon phone calls are coming from a Rock Springs phone number. These calls are recorded messages that claim they are confirming a purchase of an Apple MacBook Pro for $1499. Do not press a number to speak to the customer representative. Amazon doesn’t have an office in Rock Springs and it is always safer to get online with your actual Amazon account to check your order history.
Twitter verification
Scammers are targeting Twitter users, who have blue-badge check mark verification (which anyone can get subject to checks). The crooks send direct messages saying the victim’s badge has been suspended and that they must complete an appeal form, which calls for their sign-on and other details. Twitter doesn’t send messages like this, so if you get one, it’s a scam. Brought to you by Scambusters.org.
Phone scam losses
Sixty-eight million Americans handed over almost $40 billion to phone scammers last year, according to a new report from Truecaller. Fraudsters offering fake or overpriced vehicle warranties and Medicare tricks were the most common scams. Brought to you by Scambusters.org.
FTC work from home scam alert
Scammers, pretending to be companies, have been reaching out to people offering at –home employment. Remember that if a company asks for sensitive information (like your SSN) before they hire you, say they need you to make an upfront payment, or sends you a (fake) check and asks you to buy stuff with it, then it is a scam. Protect yourself by looking up the company’s name, email address, and phone number plus the words “scam,” “review,” or “complaint.”
Doggy tales
Don’t be taken in by that appealing online photo of a supposed dog breeder when you’re shopping for a pet. Scammers have been stealing online photos of dog owners cuddling their pets and using them in social media ads. Research any supposed breeder thoroughly before making that buy decision. And beware of “sellers” saying they can supply your new pet immediately. There are waiting lists for most popular breeds like Labradoodles. Brought to you by scambusters.org.
Not so clean
You’re renting a vacation home when a “cleaner” arrives supposedly to change the towels. Don’t let them in unless you’re expecting them and follow them around the place while they do the job. If not, they may be planning to clean out more than the towels! Brought to you by scambusters.org.
LinkedIn scams are soaring
According to scambusters.org, scams on or about LinkedIn have increased 200% in the first half of 2022. Besides phony LinkedIn emails (ex. your name appeared in 12 searches this week), be extra suspicious on LinkedIn. If you receive a message from an existing contact and the message seems a bit off, be cautious because their account could have been compromised. If you receive a message from a new contact, confirm that they really were reaching out to you via an out of channel method. Look up their company’s website and call there to confirm. And to protect your own LinkedIn account from being compromised, enable 2-factor authentication.
Wrong number
Watch out for messages that ask you to call a phone number beginning with **67* followed by 10 more digits. This trick, which has been seen on WhatsApp recently, forwards all your calls to that 10-digit number. Scammers use it to set up new accounts in your name and pick up the second factor authentication number that WhatsApp sends out. Brought to you by scambusters.org.
AARP travel scam alert
Five-star travel deal? Or no-star travel scam? Watch out for below market value travel booking sites, a hard to find rental car, or paying up front for either – especially off the travel application. Scammers have created bogus websites. Learn more at https://aarp.info/fwnsta.
MS-ISAC and CISA Patch Now Alert
The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) or the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has published a patch now (update your software) alert for Splunk’s Enterprise Deployment Server, WatchGuard’s Firebox and XTM appliances, Mozilla’s Firefox browser, Mozilla’s Firefox ESR browser, and Mozilla’s Thunderbird email client products. If you use these products, make sure the software (or firmware) is updated.
Data breaches in the news
American Marriage Ministries, PFC (Professional Finance Company) USA – a debt recovery company that services over 650 healthcare providers, BWI Airport Marriott, Mattax Neu Prater Eye Center, California State Website for Gun Permits, Geographic Solutions Inc, OpenSea – nonfungible token marketplace, Fitzgibbon Hospital (Missouri), Indiana University Health’s third party vendor MCG Health, Flagstar Bank (Michigan), Robert Half (Maine), Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center via a third party vendor called Eye Care Leaders, BeanVPN, Comstar (ambulance billing service), Kaiser Permanente, and Yuma (Arizona) Regional Medical Center.
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.
• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov
Victim Support
The AARP Fraud Watch Network and Volunteers of America (VOA) created a new, free program to provide emotional support for people impacted by a scam or fraud, called ReST. Visit www.aarp.org/fraudsupport to learn more about the free program and register.