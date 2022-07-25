Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | July 22, 2022

The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation.
CONGRATULATION is a sign it is fake
A Sheridan citizen reported an email with the subject line of “CONGRATULATION” (without the s) from a Gmail address impersonating DHL Courier’s service but misspelling courier as “courirer”. The email asks you to provide your full name, phone number, country, home address and nearest airport in order to get a consignment box from the “federal government” that is worth $10.8 million dollars.
Not a generic Gmail address but not real either
If you receive an email from Amy Miller claiming to be from a company called ‘zfstim’ that is providing a new business stimulus program to better manage the cost of inflation be sure to avoid it. Amy’s picture is listed in the signature line and we did a Google Image search for it and found the same picture used for 5 websites including one that sells a white noise machine, another that is looking for female talent in Central and Eastern Europe, an accounting outsource company, and a speaker for a hazardous waste event. We are betting that Amy just isn’t that diverse! In addition, when we searched for zfstim on Google and the BBB, nothing came up. This is a typical example of bad actors taking advantage of current events, like inflation, to steal your money.
Gov. UK isn’t contacting you
A Laramie citizen received an email with a suspicious link from info@caredeskmail.xyz urging her to submit her application for financial benefits with the United Kingdom. This citizen claims she has no ties with the UK other than loving to read Harry Potter books.
Beware of Amazon Prime scams
Amazon Prime days is a time of the year when Amazon related phishing attacks increase significantly. Last year Amazon related phishing scams increased by 86%. During June 2022, scammers were getting ready for the scam with 1900 new websites being created that were related to the term Amazon, 10% of which were deemed to be risky. Reported by a Burns, WY resident. https://blog.checkpoint.com/2022/07/06/amazon-prime-day-or-amazon-crime-day-dont-fall-victim-to-phishing-warns-check-point-software/
Wordplay
Researchers have discovered that certain words and phrases used in the subject line of business or holiday-related emails are often a sign that the message is a scam. These include phrases like “Password Check Required Immediately.” Security awareness training outfit KnowBe4 has produced a list of the most common subject lines in spoof messages. See it here: https://blog.knowbe4.com/q2-2022-phishing-results-holiday-emails-entice-employees. Brought to you by scambusters.org.
Spot a bait attack
A bait attack is a blank email or an email that contains little to no text, no links and no file attachments. It is used by hackers to see if the email address is valid and may even put a ‘read receipt’ on it showing whether you have opened the email. Once hackers validate an email address, they flag your address to send lots of email scams. Just delete. Brought to you by scambusters.org.
Don’t believe free offers
Winnings, customer loyalty rewards, or offers of free merchandise are often used to get you to download a malicious piece of software. Don’t believe an offer that’s too good to be true. Brought to you by scambusters.org.
FTC alert – cattle feed scammers
Rancher be wary of advertisements in agricultural publications, on radio, on websites and on social media offering cattle feed for below market prices! Check out a seller before you buy. Don’t ever pay via wire transfer, cryptocurrency or gift card. Talk with the State’s US Department of Agriculture. https://consumer.ftc.gov/consumer-alerts/2022/06/riding-herd-cattle-feed-scammers
Gouging?
With gasoline prices going through the roof in recent weeks, you may feel you’re being scammed every time you fill your tank, although there’s no real evidence this is happening. Furthermore, new laws passed a few weeks ago make price gouging illegal. It always pays to shop around for fuel. Google “local gas prices near me today” to find the best prices or visit GasBuddy.com. But if you really think you’ve been scammed through a rip-off price, report it to your state consumer protection department. Brought to you by scambusters.org.
Gas theft
There’ve been multiple reports of gangs stealing thousands of gallons from gas stations (using a device that bypasses pump meters). They use social media and messaging to advertise fuel at cut prices. Don’t be tempted to buy - you could end up in court. Brought to you by scambusters.org.
MS-ISAC and CISA patch now alert
The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) or the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has published a patch now (update your software) alert for Microsoft, Citrix’s Hypervisor, SAP, Adobe (RoboHelp Server, Photoshop, Acrobat, Reader, Character, and Animator), Juniper Networks products. If you use these products, make sure the software (or firmware) is updated.
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.
• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov
Victim Support
The AARP Fraud Watch Network and Volunteers of America (VOA) created a new, free program to provide emotional support for people impacted by a scam or fraud, called ReST. Visit www.aarp.org/fraudsupport to learn more about the free program and register.