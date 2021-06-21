Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | June 14 (copy)

The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation.
YouTube did change their terms of service
Sometimes scammers use fake notifications and impersonate known companies to get you to click on a malicious link. Occasionally, the emails are real and, in this case, YouTube did send an email changing their terms of service. However, even if you receive an email that you think is legitimate, do not click on links. Instead, open a new browser window and type in the website address (in this case YouTube) to check your account and make sure the email is legitimate.
Online marketing scams
A Laramie citizen received several marketing scams, mostly claiming to be from India. Usually, it is an individual with a Gmail account saying they can make your website run faster, update your website to a better theme, help get better rankings with search engines, provide article marketing, and take over your social media marketing. Often a clue that these are fake is that they come in at 2 a.m. The Laramie citizen reported emails from Charles Moric, Ansh Tiwari, Sonu Kumar Singh, David with no last name, and Dhavan Shukla in one week. CyberWyoming Note: It is much better to use a local provider and someone that is recommended by the Better Business Bureau. The Wyoming Women’s Business Center has great series of videos about online marketing techniques and you can learn to do this yourself. https://www.wyomingwomen.org/training
European Union meetings & pre-paid package scam
Scammers often take advantage of the news. The G-7 met last week and a Sheridan citizen reported a scam email regarding European union meetings and prepaid package deliveries for the beneficiaries of the ‘empowerment fund.’ The sender claims to be from Foreign Funds and Affairs, but is really dd2028890075@gmail.com and claims to be named Dr. David Urbach from the Department of Foreign Funds Affairs Command. The email is poorly worded, but asks for a lot of personal information. Don’t take the bait!
Heads up for Amazon Prime Day
Scambusters.org wants to warn you that on and around Amazon Prime Day (June 21 & 22), there will be a host of hacks, cons, tricks, and frauds from Amazon impersonators. Amazon Prime Day is a real sale for Prime members. Report suspicious activity to www.amazon.com/gp/hep/customer/display.html. CyberWyoming Note: According to reports we have received by Wyomingites, Amazon is the number one impersonated company in Wyoming. Be on alert for fake membership alerts, fake coupons, phishing emails, phone calls, shipping notices, fake order notifications, fake review requests, and websites that look like Amazon’s but are not, scammers may substitute a zero for the letter ‘O’ for example.
Scambusters.org MoneyGram alert
If you lost money to scammers and wired the money via MoneyGram between 2013 and 2017, then you may be able to get some of it back. Before August 31, file your claim at www.moneygramremission.com.
Hackers preying on anti-vaxing sentiment
A number of anti-fax postings in social media, text messages and emails are making the rounds promoting fake ‘attractive and acceptable alternatives’ to the vaccine. Many of these advertise ‘a pill a day.’ While Pfizer scientists indicate that a pill may be produced soon, there is no such remedy. Be sure to research the company and the offer before you open your wallet. https://www.berkshireeagle.com/news/local/elliott-greenblott-fraud-watch-new-covid-scams-prey-on-the-vaccine-averse/article_429170ba-ba63-11eb-9c22-a31074dc02b5.html
MS-ISAC Patch Now Alert
The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) has published a patch now (update your software) alert for Google’s Android operating system, Google’s Chrome Browser, Adobe Products, and Microsoft products. If you use these products, make sure the software (or firmware) is updated.
Data breaches in the U.S. news
McDonald’s (customer emails, phone numbers & addresses), 20/20 Hearing Care Network, Audio House, New York’s Metro Transportation Authority (intrusion but possibly no data breach), Battle for the Galaxy gamer profiles, Scripps Health, USAID, Canada’s Crown Corporation, Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services (AZ & NM), DailyQuiz.me, Bose, Bergen Logistics, Astro Guru, iFax, Logo Maker, Screen Recorder, T’Leva, and Guard.me (student health insurance carrier).
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.
• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov