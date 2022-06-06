Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | June 6, 2022

The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation.
Fake Donation Scam Reported by Wyoming Nonprofit
If you receive an email with the subject line “Donation from State Farm,” a Wyoming nonprofit wants you to check it out closely and call State Farm to make sure it is legit. The original email was from a Gmail address from “Lewis from the Department of State Farm Insurance.” The email stated that State Farm wanted to give the nonprofit $3000. The correspondence continued and eventually Lewis sent a fake check to the nonprofit. However, when the check was received, it was for $6000 instead of $3000 and a ‘mistake’ was made. Now Lewis wants the nonprofit to pay $3000 to a Zelle account because “mail delivery doesn’t always run here.” CyberWyoming note: Watch for those Gmail addresses because State Farm wouldn’t ever send a donation from a Gmail address.
Blockchain, Paypal, Intuit, Coinbase, Quickbooks Impersonation Scam
Yes, these fraudsters threw lots of brand names and jargon at this scam! A Sheridan citizen reported a very well written and well branded PayPal invoice that mentions blockchain, Coinbase, Intuit and Quickbooks to try to gain legitimacy. The subject line was “Invoice 8593478873 from Paypal” (note the small p in PayPal) from a spoofed Quickbooks email address.
EBay Customer Care Team Impersonation
A Florida citizen reported a fake shipping notice from clockburnsident.com, spoofed as “Hi”, and the subject line of “Your order is ready”. The email supposedly came from ebay.com, but you have to look closely for the branding. The many links in the email send you to a UK we address.
Who Knew AOL Was Still Around?
A Florida citizen reported an email from info@merstiong.in.net spoofed as AOL Support or AOL Mail stating that all of his AOL contacts were about to be permanently deleted. The buttons “Delete & Block” or “Cancel” linked to a UK web address. Do not click on the links.
Day Trading Earnings Wasn’t the Payday Warrior Trading Promised
According to the FTC, Warrior Trading scammed people out of thousands of dollars. Once people went to a free webinar Warrior Trading convinced people to go to more trainings, for prices ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars. Warrior Trading recently agreed to pay 3 million dollars in refunds to their customers and promised to stop their false advertising.
Not Amazon
A timely warning about using a customer service phone number from a web search. A shopper using Amazon’s pickup locker service made a call after running into a problem when he tried to collect his purchases. The number he got on the web search belonged to a scammer. The phony rep told the customer to download a couple of apps onto his phone supposedly to help him access his locker. Instead, the crook accessed a cash app on the victim’s phone and drained his account. Brought to you by Scambusters.org.
Lower Credit Card Rate Scam
If you get a call from someone encouraging you to apply for a lower credit card rate and then asking you for your existing credit card number to transfer the balance, be wary. Scambusters.org has reported this as a scam to steal your credit card and identity.
Most Rx Discount Cards are Free
If you receive an offer to purchase a prescription discount card to reduce your pharmacy costs, note that most prescription cards are free. Be very wary if the offer charges you an annual or monthly fee because your savings may not outweigh the costs. Brought to you by Scambusters.org.
Profile Pics
Are you tempted to use one of those mobile apps that enabled you to change your profile pic, for example, by transforming it into a drawing or work of art? Beware. According to security software firm ESET, some profile data harvested in a top-rated app could end up in Russia. Read the small print in the app listing to find out how your personal data will be used. Brought to you by Scambusters.org.
If you have an account with one of these companies, be sure to change your password and consider placing a credit freeze on your accounts through the three credit reporting agencies: TransUnion, Experian, and Equifax.
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.
• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov
Victim Support
The AARP Fraud Watch Network and Volunteers of America (VOA) created a new, free program to provide emotional support for people impacted by a scam or fraud, called ReST. Visit www.aarp.org/fraudsupport to learn more about the free program and register.