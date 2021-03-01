Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | March 1

The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation.
Two Amazon Phone Scams Reported
A Laramie citizen reported a recorded call from Daniel (with a woman’s voice) at Amazon customer service saying the citizen’s account had been charged $349.99 and that the transaction had been suspended. The call quoted a fake invoice number and never said what product had supposedly been purchased.
A Sheridan citizen reported a phone call from “Amazon” saying $1099.99 had been charged to her credit card. If you receive a call like this, hang up and check your Amazon account via the online Orders screen. These are scams 99% of the time. Here is information from Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/help/customer/display.html?nodeId=G4YFYCCNUSENA23B
Vehicle Warranty Department Phone Scam
The car warranty recorded scam phone calls are being reported again in Wyoming, according to a Laramie citizen. “Susie” with the “Vehicle Warranty Department” was calling from a faked Cody phone number this past week. Just hang up.
OneDrive Document Download Scam
A Casper citizen reported an email supposedly from Microsoft’s OneDrive but actually from noreply@novethic.com with the subject line of “New File Received 18 Feb.” Do not click on the link.
Boulder (WY) Company Reports Two Business-Related Scams
An email with the subject line of “Payment ID: INV016174 16/02**” spoofed as the citizen’s own company but really from no_reply@digitalrenter.com claims that a secured document (the invoice) has been shared with you via SharePoint. The email has stolen Microsoft’s and SharePoint’s logos.
Be sure not to click on the files or links.
Two additional emails were reported saying there was a voice mail the citizen needed to listen to via the email. The subject line was the telephone number and the attachment containing the voice mail was flagged as possible fraud by Google.
The email was from sales@christieking.co.uk.
CyberWyoming note: this has also been reported in Sheridan.
Costco Exclusive Reward Scam
A Laramie citizen reported an email with the subject line of “Congratulations Costco Customer – [name] – open immediately!” The reward was sent via ‘high’ importance via email from info7Toi0TNgDgY@el-chiringuito-tv.com spoofed as Costco Holiday Reward. Oddly, the unsubscribe email address was claiming to be right next to the UPS store on Dewar Drive in Rock Springs and there isn’t a Costco in Rock Springs. This email had very convincing graphics and wording.
Qatar Petroleum Department Scam
A Sheridan citizen reported a scam email asking her to help her with a financial transaction of $60 million. The subject line is “Qatar Petroleum Department” and the email is from Mr. H.E. Ali Shareef Emadi at nsm@nuevosistemamodular.com.
Text Message from Siri Alert
A Lander citizen reported that Siri (iPhone assistant) told him that there was a new phone number for an acquaintance. The notification was sent via a text that said “Hey, it’s [name]…just as an FYI, this is my updated number”. Siri was turned off on the citizen’s phone. But, when the citizen called the acquaintance, the citizen found out that the acquaintance did indeed have a new phone number. However, neither the citizen’s or the acquaintance’s phone numbers were stored in their contacts. CyberWyoming Note: Just goes to show you that the cell phones know more about us than we want them to.
Be really careful about your privacy settings.
Data Breaches in the U.S. News
Chess.com, web cam app Adorcom, KeepChange (a Bitcoin exchange portal), Slack (android platform only), Syracuse University, Comcast, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (via Charles J Hilton & Associates P.C. law firm), Leon Medical Centers (Florida) and Nocona General Hospital (Texas), Spotify, Vermont Labor Department, DriveSure, Washington State Auditor’s Office, Teespring, MeetMindful (dating site), Bonobos (men’s clothing store), UPS/Norfolk Southern Railroad, MyFreeCams, BuyUCoin (crypto exchange), Nitro PDF, Precision Spine Care (Texas), Pixlr, Fleek, Capital Economics, OpenWRT, and Hendrick Health System (Abilene TX). If a company that you work with is on this list, be sure to change your password to their online accounts.
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.
• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov