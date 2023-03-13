Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | March 13

The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation.
Email with subject
A Colorado citizen received an email from a hotmail.com address saying she was entitled to $37,000 in hardship money. It’s easy! All she needed to do was a call a number and the money would be sent. CyberWyoming note: it was a busy week for email scams. Take two deep breaths (maybe even three) before clicking, replying, or calling!
Email with subject
“YOUR DEPOSITED FUND WITH OUR BANK”
A Laramie citizen received an email stating three men had arrived at the bank to remove $100,000,000 of her inheritance. The email demands the email recipient respond to the bank to authorize the funds to be withdrawn. CyberWyoming note: This email is extremely entertaining with many details about the men who are standing by to collect the funds, several mentions of the confidentiality of the letter (which is actually an email), and several typos. The email address is jssjsjssksshskskshsj at Hotmail.com, and, if that isn’t suspicious enough, the email address for the response is officeinformation1954 at gmail.com. Don’t respond!
Email with the subject “Mrs Suzara Maling Wan”
A Laramie citizen received an email from Mrs. Wan who has cancer, exports gold, and wants to build an orphanage. She would like your help. CyberWyoming note: it looks like some old-school scams are making the rounds again. This type of scam is easy to spot but beware of others that are more sophisticated.
Email about Amazon account
A Big Horn citizen received an email from amz_priimeid5184678-uzdtnomeepytdkxeis at cumagen.de stating “Amazon suspended” with a link to restore. The email threatens to suspend the account permanently if the account is not restored within two days. The link is to sebastionalliance.com which obviously is not Amazon. CyberWyoming note: another obvious phishing scam. Using a sense of urgency is often a scam tactic.
Email with the subject
“You have won an Monarch Pickleball Set”
A Wyoming citizen received an email from Dick’s Sporting Goods (email address from circuscopica.com) that a Pickleball Set could be theirs as soon as they click a link to claim it. If you click the link, the email will ask for the shipping to be paid, and then the scammers have your credit card number! CyberWyoming note: always check the email address first. If you receive an unsolicited offer that requires you to provide a credit card number, it’s probably a scam.
Go Daddy Data Breach
Go Daddy is notifying users that there has been a breach of back-end administrative credentials. This means a high-level administrator at Go Daddy had his/her credentials stolen. If you have a website with them, it may be compromised from within Go Daddy. Advice from CyberWyoming is to look through your website for pages, users, plug-ins, or code blocks you didn’t add. As always, it is a good idea to make sure two-factor authentication (this is where you get a text to confirm it is you) is turned on. Also change your credentials with a hard-to-guess unique password just in case the hacker stole your password.
Should I click on the unsubscribe link?
If you receive an unwanted email with an unsubscribe link, it’s tempting to simply click on the link. But take a pause and determine whether the email is from a vendor you trust. If so, go ahead and unsubscribe. But if you have any doubt, or if the instructions to unsubscribe are to send an email, it’s possible the sender is trying to get you to verify that your email is valid and active. In that case, skip the unsubscribe action. Brought to you by KnowBe4
MS-ISAC and CISA Patch Now Alert
The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) or the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has published a patch now (update your software) alert for Google Chrome, MP Aspera Faspex, and Aruba products including Mobility Conductor, Mobility Controller, Central. If you use these products, make sure the software (or firmware) is updated.
Data Breaches in the News:
Hutchinson Clinic (Kansas), LastPass, News Corp Network, Dish Network. CyberWyoming note: If you have an account with one of these companies, be sure to change your password and consider placing a credit freeze on your accounts through the three credit reporting agencies: TransUnion, Experian, and Equifax.
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.
• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov
Victim Support
The AARP Fraud Watch Network and Volunteers of America (VOA) created a new, free program to provide emotional support for people impacted by a scam or fraud, called ReST. Visit www.aarp.org/fraudsupport to learn more about the free program and register.