Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | March 7, 2022

The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation.
Fed Ex delivery scam email
FedEx and other shipping companies are some of the most impersonated. A Laramie citizen reported a new scam email that has the colors and brands that look very much like the real Fed Ex. The email says “We have sent you a message” and the subject line is Notify N64145. There is a button so you can message your “Delivery Manager” but the link doesn’t lead to FedEx. The email is from “Susan” at ephoralty@hosting.utcluj.ro (Romania), so watch those sender emails closely!
U.S. Ambassador to Benin impersonation email
If you receive an apology email claiming there is a scam victim’s fund for the Benin Republic and you are eligible for compensation, don’t believe it. They just want your name, address, phone, occupation, age, country of origin, and ID card for identity theft. The subject line of this email is “US Ambassador to Benin” and the email is from a Gmail address. Reported by a Sheridan citizen.
You know it is a scam when
Occasionally a scam email is sent to CyberWyoming Alliance’s phishing@cyberwyoming.org email address, which provides definitive proof that it is indeed a scam! This is the case with an email from “Monica Brown” at mrsbethhudson1@gmail.com who claims she is on a US Special Forces Team in Syria and is interested in the Phishing@cyberwyoming.org profile. Why did this come up? Scammers are probably scraping Facebook where we posted the phishing@ email address last week to remind Wyomingites to report their scams.
A warning from Medicare
If you have received robocalls (recorded calls), text messages or emails offering COVID-19 tests in exchange for your Medicare number, do not give it out. Each household in the U.S. can have four free COVID-19 at-home tests shipped directly to them at no cost. Visit https://www.covidtests.gov/ to order them. Thanks to the Laramie citizen who sent the valid warning from Medicare.
Watch for Amazon fake order notifications
A Sheridan citizen reported a fake email claiming her order had been processed for expensive gaming equipment. As always, watch the sender’s address and if it is a Gmail address you can quickly ignore it. This email had a fake phone number to call and used Amazon coloring.
International monetary fund impersonation scam
If you receive an email from Carl Edward at the International Monetary Fund asking for your name, home address, home and cell phones, age, occupation and identification card to claim outstanding payments owed to you from the World Fund Discovery Management and Payment Bureau, it is a scam. The email is from a personal Gmail address and asks you to respond to carledward426@outlook.com or message him. Just delete. Reported by a Sheridan citizen.
Chase Bank suspicious logins scam email
If you receive an email from support@progenyresources.com spoofed as Chase Bank saying suspicious logins have been detected in your account and that your online banking has been disabled, do not click on the link to verify and recover your account. Reported by a Laramie citizen who doesn’t have a Chase Bank account.
Scambusters.org text advice
The five most common text scams are: 1. Smishing (attempts to try to steal personal information), 2. Friend or relative is in distress, 3. Account takeover (hackers ask for your texted verification code saying that they accidentally sent it to you, but they are actually need it to get into your account), 4. Bank/credit card security (usually these texts say your account has been compromised or deactivated), and 5. Spam (unsolicited text messages, often impersonating shipping companies).
Social Security Administration scam alert
Be on the lookout for fake calls, texts and emails from scammers pretending to be government employees. The Social Security Administration may call you in some situations but will never threaten you, suspend your social security number, demand an immediate payment, require payment via cash/gift card/pre-paid debit card/wire transfer, or ask for gift card numbers over the phone. The only time the Social Security Administration sends emails or text messages is if you have opted in to receive them on your My Social Security account
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.
• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov
Victim Support
The AARP Fraud Watch Network and Volunteers of America (VOA) created a new, free program to provide emotional support for people impacted by a scam or fraud, called ReST. Visit www.aarp.org/fraudsupport to learn more about the free program and register.