Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | May 10

Fake Window Replacement
If you get an email from newsletter@getjitech.com offering you new windows from the comfort of your home this is fake. The email has a review from people named Earl & Audrey saying that they replaced 7 windows and are very happy with the product. However, these are made up reviews. Do not click on any of the links. If you are remodeling your home stick to the sure thing like Home Depot and Lowes.
Spa Franchise Scam
A Wyoming resident reported getting an offer to be part of a spa franchise through a company called Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center. Look for the phrase, “My name is Frank Soccorsi, I currently head up franchise development efforts for an award-winning medical spa franchise called Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center now actively expanding in Montana.” The email is fake and so is the company Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center.
Boulder Business Received Email with Its Own Logo Stolen
It isn’t hard to find a logo online and mimic an existing email. A Boulder business reported a VERY real looking phishing email from itself! Their branding was stolen, and the email claimed to be a fax notification regarding payment processing. Just because it may have the correct branding doesn’t mean it is real!
$12,865 Invoice Scam Alert
A Sheridan citizen reported a scam email with the subject line of “1 payment receipt – transferred” from his own spoofed username but really from cotrinajeannette@hotmail.com. The email claimed to be a receipt for $12,865 and to click on the attachment to see the complete version. If you get this email, do not click on the attachment!
Zyxel Alert
IECA of Casper, an IT provider, reported that a backdoor was found in Zyxel Products. While the models listed were more likely to be used in business, often companies like Zyxel release a firmware (software) update for other products too. If your home router or cable modem is Zyxel, be sure to check to see if a firmware update has been released. Look up the model number on the Zyxel website for instructions.
Health Registration Center Scam Call Alert
While the Health Registration Center is a real Florida call center, there have been multiple complaints about them on the Better Business Bureau’s site. A Laramie citizen reported a recorded call from this company saying that they could find health insurance at low rates with no deductibles. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is!
Real SBDC (Small Business Development Center) Survey
If you receive an email from Dr. James Vardaman with the subject line of “The SBDC needs your help” it is REAL and the SBDC would like business clients to fill it out. The SBDC completes an annual economic impact survey via a third party each year. The URL for the survey starts with https://msstatebusiness.co.1.qualtrics.com/
Local and Toll Free Number Used for Google Business Listing Scam
A Laramie citizen reported a recorded call impersonating Google Business Listings. The phone number was local, 307-207-1971, but the recorded caller said to call back at 866-227-2644. The call said that your business had not been verified on Google and that you need to press 1 to speak to an agent. CyberWyoming Note: There have been 4 complaints about this 866 number to the FTC and 1 complaint about this 866 number to the FCC, according to reportedcalls.com.
Discount Health Insurance Coverage Phone Scam
A Laramie citizen reported a recorded call from 775-376-9137 claiming to provide low cost health coverage with high benefits. The phone call had a sense of urgency saying that they have tried to reach this citizen multiple times and if the citizen did not press 5 to speak to an agent they will revoke the offer.
FTC Alert Bogus COVID Vaccine Survey
If you receive a slick looking email from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson to complete a “limited-time survey” about their vaccine and then you will get a “free reward”, it is a scam. No legitimate survey ask you to pay a shipping fee. Do not click on any links or attachments. For pictures of the scam emails check out https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2021/03/ignore-bogus-covid-vaccine-survey.
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.
• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov