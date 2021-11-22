Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | Nov. 22, 2021

The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation.
Grettings, Instead of Greetings is a Real Clue
“Grettings from the United State Housing and Urban Development” is the subject line of this scam email from mrsmariafudge95@gmail.com. The email starts with “Congratulations to you Lucky citizen” and continues to ask you for your address. Reported by a Sheridan citizen.
Economic Community of West African States Wants to Give you $8.5 Million
When an offer is too good to be true, it is! A Sheridan resident reported an email from Reverend Dr. Richard Bruno at officefile43900@gmail.com or revrichardbruno928@gmail.com wanting to give you a ‘consignment box’ if you would only fill out a form with all sorts of personal information.
It is a Week for Foreign Government Impersonation Scams
A Laramie citizen reported an email from the Chairman of the Foreign Payments Contract Award Committee, who claims to be the Director of the Foreign Remittance Department of the African Development Bank, Suleiman Abu at larsnbarro08@gmail.com. Of course, he claims he has $17 million to give if you would just provide a lot of your personal information.
Chase Impersonation via Text
A Laramie citizen reported a text scam impersonating Chase saying “You only have 12 hours to authenticate your phone number. Confirm immediately to avoid interruption of your services.” CyberWyoming Note: When a message comes through with this sense of urgency, it is usually fake. Don’t respond to the text. If you are worried call Chase directly.
Someone in Spain Left You Money Scam
A Laramie citizen reported an email scam from Margin Bareno Esq with MB & Associados ABG at smtpfox-61wkh@doublejackmediaworks.com or mb.realabogados@outlook.com saying that a client of his died and left $8.5 million Euros and you are the next of kin.
Craigslist User? Watch for fake convincing messages!
The Craigslist internal email system was hijacked by attackers to deliver malware. The emails informed users that one of their published ads included inappropriate content and violated Craigslist’s terms and conditions. Read the full article here: https://threatpost.com/attackers-hijack-craigslist-email-malware/175754/
FTC Advice – Ways to Avoid a Scam
First, block unwanted calls and text messages. Second, do not give out any personal or financial information in response to a request you didn’t expect. Third, if you are feeling pressure to act immediately, resist. Legitimate organizations will not pressure you. Fourth, if they insist you pay with a gift card or wire transfer or deposit a check and send money back to them, it is a scam. Finally, make a pact with a friend or family member to always talk about financial offers or problems before you pay. Scammers know that if you have a cyber buddy to talk to then you will be less likely to lose your money to them.
FTC Boss Needs Gift Cards Scam Alert
Scammers watch websites and social media sites for your company and watch for upcoming events like conferences and office parties. If you get an email or text from your boss asking you to buy gift cards for an event, be sure to double check that the request is real. CyberWyoming Note: This has been seen multiple times across the state. Always call and confirm.
Scambusters.org DNA Testing Alert
Con artists are phoning Medicare recipients claiming that their cardiologist has ordered a test to establish their susceptibility to heart disorders. While victims may receive a DNA swab kit, they have to provide their Medicare details which are either used for identity theft for to fraudulently bill Medicare.
MS-ISAC Patch Now Alert
The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) has published a patch now (update your software) alert for Palo Alto’s PAN-OS and Microsoft products. If you use these products, make sure the software (or firmware) is updated.
Data Breaches in the News
Robinhood (investment trading platform), Electronic Warfare Associates, Phlebotomy Training Specialists, Cyberserve hosted websites, Community Medical Centers (California), Las Vegas Cancer Center, Graff (jeweler), UMass Memorial Health, Deep6 (company that takes raw medical data and manages/organizes it), University of Colorado in Boulder (Atalassian System), VillageHealth, NRA, SCUF Gaming, profile data from Instagram and TikTok, North American Dental Management and Accenture (intellectual property).
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.
• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov