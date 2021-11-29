Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | Nov. 29, 2021

The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation.
Nonspecific Product Catalog Request
If you receive an email from Dong-Hyun Jang asking for your product catalog and minimum order quantity, ignore it. This was reported by a Wyoming company that only offers professional services and doesn’t have a product catalog. The emails associated with the communication are: sales_sk-holdings@protonmail.com and kailashsingh@teco.co.in.
Can You Handle This?
If you receive an email from someone named J. Peter with the subject line of “Can you handle this?” asking you to help secure and invest $29.5 million and referencing a nonspecific financial house in the Netherlands, think “money laundering” and delete it. The email addresses associated with the communication were peter.boersma@nl.abnamro.com and janpeter@dutchmail.com. Reported by a Laramie citizen.
Dying Widows and Orphanages Another Clue It’s a Scam
A Laramie citizen reported an email from laurarenard133@gmail.com that pulls the religion, dying widow and needing someone to help her fund orphanages cards. Don’t give her your personal information.
FBI Wiretap Compensation Fund Isn’t Real
If you receive an email from Mr. Christopher Wray III at the FBI with the email address of federalbureauinvestigation904@gmail.com with the subject line of “URGENT ATTENTION” saying you are to be paid for illegal intelligence monitoring, the Sheridan citizen that reported it wants you to know that it is totally fake.
Kylie Jenner Is Not Selling Fitness Center Email Lists
If you receive an email from Kylie Jenner at Kylie.JJenner@outlook.com with the subject line of “Fitness Centers Contacts Across USA” it is fake. The Laramie citizen that reported it contacted Kylie Jenner’s makeup company to ask if the email was legitimate. The company said that Kylie has no such email address and the offer was fraudulent.
Email Asks If You Are Alive
If you receive an email from Mrs. Aeschylus Day with the subject line of “ATTENTION” from markkellys587@gmail.com or dayaeschylus7@gmail.com saying that Mrs. Mary Polyclinic visited Mrs. Day’s (nonspecific) office in Washington DC trying to pay the fees to claim compensation funds for you, it is definitely fake. The email continues to say “According to her (Mrs. Polyclinic’s) statement, she stated that you are one of the victims who corona virus killed 6 months ago so we are contacting you now to confirm if you are really dead or alive.” The email asks you for your personal information to confirm you aren’t dead. Reported by a Sheridan citizen.
Dear ATM Card Owner
If you receive an email with the subject line of “fund” from office file messenger at officefilemessenger@gmail.com, saying you have a UPS delivery of an ATM Visa Card worth $9 million dollars if you would just pay the surcharge fee of $25 of iTunes gift cards or Steam Wallet don’t believe it. Reported by a Sheridan citizen.
Tis the Season
Beware of holiday shopping scams with Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday and holiday shopping coming up! Watch for fake social media ads, fake websites, charity impersonation appeals and fake seasonal job postings. Double check with the Better Business Bureau’s search tool at https://www.bbb.org/search.
Emergency Broadband Benefit Program Scam
If you are asked to pay to sign up for the Emergency Broad Benefit Program, then it is a scam. This program offers discounts for internet equipment and services and there is no application fee. To apply, go to fcc.gov.
Scambusters.org Charging Cable Alert
Be wary of ‘finding’ power cables and USB cords in airports, coffee shops, and hotels because they could contain chips that steals the information on your phone as you plug it in.
Scambusters.org Airport Security Pass Scam Alert
With the holiday travel season approaching be aware of fake websites pretending to be government approved for TSA PreCheck or CBP Global Entry pre-screening. They are often used to gather your personal information for identity theft and often charge you fees. Avoid the scams by using the REAL government sites: tsa.gov or cpb.gov.
MS-ISAC Patch Now Alert
The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) has published a patch now (update your software) alert for Google’s Chrome Browser, Netgear products (AirCards, Cable Modems, DSL routers, Extenders and Routers) and iCloud for Windows products. If you use these products, make sure the software (or firmware) is updated.
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.
• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov