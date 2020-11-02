Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | November 2

The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation.
FedEx Text Delivery Status
A Laramie citizen reported a FedEx text delivery scam. The text claims that the notification is a status of your FedEx delivery. However, if you click on the link it doesn’t go to FedEx, it redirects you to another web address that claims to be a special offer for mobile users from Charter. The offer isn’t real and is probably a way to get personal or credit card information. The phone number the text originates from is (216) 333-6934 and the reverse white pages lookup labels this number as spam.
Beware of Emails from newsletter@teckntech.com
A Laramie citizen has reported multiple scam emails from the same email address. The emails are for the following subjects: rent to own, bathroom remodels, payment reports from Walmart, cleaning products to kill indoor odors, a payment report from Sam’s Club, CVS, senior deals, winner notification, Renewal by Andersen, confirmation of an order, home warranty, order arrival status and Medicare. Although the scammer is often using real company names, the emails are attempts to get your personal information. Be aware of this email address.
Wyoming Citizen Blocking Calls
A Rozet citizen is getting between 5 and 20 calls a day from various numbers. When she answers, the caller has a Middle Eastern accent and claims they want to help with medication prices. The numbers are spoofed (not real). This citizen has tried to call the number back and she receives a message saying it is not in service or the call is answered by a bewildered person who has no idea how their number called her. This citizen’s number is on the federal and local do not call lists, but she was wondering what else she could do. Here’s some advice.
• Call Blocking – most landlines and mobile phones have call blocking options. While you may need to call your phone service provider, they can walk you through how to block a call.
• Mobile Phone Call Blocking – there are apps available in the Google Play Store and the Apple Store, some of which are free, that you can install to reduce unwanted calls. For a list of apps, see this link: https://www.ctia.org/consumer-resources/how-to-stoprobocalls/. Note that some of these access your mobile phone’s contact list, so if you don’t want to share that, be sure to pay attention to the privacy standards when you look at the app.
MS-ISAC Patch Now Alert
The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) has published a patch now (update your software) alert for the Mozilla Firefox browser, Google’s Chrome browser, Oracle’s products (about 100 different products including Agile, MySQL, banking, Java, Insurance, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail, and more), Cisco’s Adaptive Security Appliance and Firepower Threat Defense (operating system that runs Cisco firewalls), and HP’s Intelligent Management Center (platform used to manage enterprise network environments). If you use these products, make sure the software (or firmware) updated.
Home Security Camera Alert
3 terabytes of recorded clips from home security cameras have been uploaded and sold to interested parties on the dark web, according to HackRead.com. Be sure to change the default password on your home security camera.
Data Breaches in the News
Albion Online (MMORPG game), Dickey’s Barbeque (credit card details only), Robinhood Markets, Broadvoice’s cloud-based VoIP platform, Barnes & Noble (Nook), teamDigital (marketing agency for NFL, Mastercard, MLB and Soundcloud), Intcomex (Miami based tech company), Fairfax County Public School District (Virginia), Georgia Department of Human Services, MAXEX (home loan trading platform), Made in Oregon (retailer), Toledo Public Schools, Pfizer (prescription drug users), Street Mobster (game), Luxottica (Ray-Ban, Sunglass Hut, LensCrafters, EyeMed, Pearle Vision), some of Florida’s voting database.
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.
• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov