Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | November 23

Craft Fair Scam on FacebooK
A Gillette citizen reported a scam for a Nov 21 and 22 crafter/vendor event requesting vendors sign up for $70. The supposed venue, the Gillette American Legion, confirmed that there is not an event and confirmed that this is a scam. The Facebook scammer’s name is Florence Mark Hillary and he has also posted about another fake craft fair at the Cheyenne Civic Center (Dec 5-6) and in Pennsylvania. The Gillette citizen did report this to authorities and Facebook.
Ohio Bank’s Name Used in Scam
Wood Forest National Bank of Ohio and the United Nations are not giving away money, according to a Sheridan citizen. While Woodforest (one word) is a real bank in Ohio, this is a scam that tries to build its legitimacy by quoting fake statutes. The email is from okorosandie19@gmail.com and the subject line is “Telegraphic Transfer Notice.” The subject line has another email: mrderrickragland@mail2world.com. The email blatantly asks for your banking information and also has a link for a Google form.
Wilfred Goodluck is not giving out money
A Sheridan citizen reported a scam from revjohnsonh@gmail.com with the subject line of “Contact Wilfred Goodluck {wgoodluck13@gmail.com}” to receive a payment of $2.5 million dollars from the European Union and United Nations Ad-Hoc Executive Committee on Lottery Winnings, Contract, and Inheritance Fund Payment. (Not a real committee.) They request you provide your personal information (via a Google form) and send a $50 fee to obtain an insurance certificate from them to send the money.
Hello Dear Winner
A Sheridan citizen reported a scam email from filea887@gmail.com with the subject line of “Hello Dear Winner” claiming to be from the BMW Lottery Department on 5th Avenue in New York. They claim that you will be rewarded with a cash prize and a car, but you have to pay for the delivery fee. They ask for your personal information and ask you to fill out a Google form.
Chinese Writing is a Dead Giveaway as a Scam
A Sheridan citizen reported a Google forms scheme completely written in Chinese. When copied into Google Translate, the email references COVID and offers you a way to find foreign customers if you just fill out the Google Form. Emails written in a foreign language with attachments or links should always be deleted.
Google Form Scheme from ‘Benin Republic’
A money laundering scheme that asks for a lot of personal information was reported by a Sheridan citizen. The email was poorly worded and claims to need your signature to issue $7,500/day from a personal fund. They reference an attorney by name and ask you to wire half of the initial $7,500 payment by Western Union. A Google Doc (document) is attached and should not be opened.
MS-ISAC Patch Now Alert
The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) has published a patch (update your software) alert Microsoft products, Google’s Chrome browser, Apple Products, and Mozilla Firefox. If you use these products, make sure the software (or firmware) updated.
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.
• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov