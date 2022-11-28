Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | November 28, 2022

The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation.
Amazon Mail Service 77 Text
A Big Horn citizen reported a text from amz_mail_service_77 saying her account was locked and a new login was detected from New York. The link to click on in the text was unusually long and went to hubapi.com instead of Amazon. If you get nervous about your Amazon account, it is always best to open a browser and sign into amazon.com directly. Don’t click on links.
Norton Invoice Impersonation
If you receive an email with a Norton 360 (popular antivirus software) three year renewal for $422.53, a Sheridan citizen wants you to ignore it. The email is from William Rose at a Gmail address and the subject line is “#!THANKS FOR YOUR ORDER:-#NT2J4R8.” Don’t call the number in the email.
Publisher’s Clearinghouse
If you receive an email from “**PCH Sweepstakes**” at a lbdmessge.com email address, note that lbdmessage.com isn’t Publisher’s Clearinghouse’s website address. The subject line of this fake email is “December 30th is approaching. What is your decision?” and the email encourages you to make your decision immediately for the prize. Emotion and urgency are weapons hackers often use to get you to click. Reported by a Sheridan citizen.
Answer & Win Impersonating Ace
Customer surveys through email are often a ploy to get your personal information. A Big Horn citizen reported an email impersonating Ace Hardware from Craftsman-Generator at a .ml (Mali) country code with the subject of “You’ve Been chosen!”
Really Long Subject Line is a Clue It’s Fake
A Sheridan citizen received an email with the subject line of “Individuals would then be given a refund of your compensation if you continue to work with us #FWJO564FHN.” This is so long, it is definitely a clue it’s fake. The email was from Gazali Dan malumma at a Gmail Address and the attachment showed a Geek Squad invoice. Don’t respond or open the attachment.
Zelle scams cost
A newly-published U.S. Senate report shows that fraudsters using the bank-owned Zelle cash transfer and payment service netted almost $214 million from more than 192,000 victims during 2021 and the first half of this year - from just four major banks. Only 3,500 of the victims were reimbursed. In other words, if you fall for a Zelle scam, your chances of getting your money back from the bank are fairly slim. Brought to you by scambusters.org.
Zelle Scam Alert
Zelle is a digital cash transfer service that is now starting to be impersonated by scammers. Here’s how to protect yourself (from Scambusters.org):
• Never accept a message on face value that seems to come from Zelle or your bank. Always check your accounts directly online.
• If you’re told there’s a security issue with your account, contact your bank directly to check.
• Ignore threatening calls saying you’ll be cut off, fined or even jailed if you don’t send money immediately via Zelle. Legit organizations don’t do this. But if you’re worried, again contact the utility or other organization directly to check.
• Make your accounts more secure by using a second code or password to access your account. And never give this to anyone, no matter who they say they are. We covered this in issue #637 https://scambusters.org/passwordsecurity2.html
• Try to limit Zelle sending or receiving Zelle payments to people you know or those you have thoroughly checked out.
• Never refund money without first checking that it’s truly in your Zelle account.
• If you have the Zelle payment app installed on your phone, make sure the device is always locked when not in use.
• Don’t let someone else use your phone unless you know them, or you can watch them all the time. And if you lose your phone with the Zelle app, notify the company and your bank immediately.
FTC Alert – Winter Weather Emergencies
Remember that scammers also watch weather reports and storms, scammers may call, email, or knock on your door promising to inspect your furnace, repair your leaky roof, clean your heating ducts, or remove your snow. Remember to get references, search for the company’s name with the words like “scam” or “complaint”, get a contract, and always pay by credit card.
MS-ISAC and CISA Patch Now Alert
The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) or the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has published a patch now (update your software) alert for Cisco’s Identity Services Engine, Samba, and Mozilla’s Firefox and Thunderbird products. If you use these products, make sure the software (or firmware) is updated.
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.
• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov
Victim Support
The AARP Fraud Watch Network and Volunteers of America (VOA) created a new, free program to provide emotional support for people impacted by a scam or fraud, called ReST. Visit www.aarp.org/fraudsupport to learn more about the free program and register.