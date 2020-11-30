Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | November 30

The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation.
Refinancing of vehicle scam alert
A Sheridan citizen reported a scam email claiming they can drop your insurance rate today. Although the ad lists all the major insurance companies, the link goes to https://www.tbt.tn/FBrqi when you click on your vehicle’s year. The email’s subject line is “you receive very Important Message” and the title is “very Important !!” (Yes, we included the misspellings and mis-capitalizations on purpose.) The email is from VP1XEVX.c@wb4me.com.
Snapchat scam alert
If friends on Snapchat tell you that you can invest in bitcoin to get a huge return, it is a scam. Remember, it is easy to spoof friends on social media or pretend to be a friend virtually. A Laramie citizen reported this scam that said if she would deposit $1000 into a bitcoin account, she would end up receiving $3000.
Robert Anthony from the IMF is not compensating scam victims
A Sheridan citizen reported a scam claiming to be from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to, ironically, compensate scam victims. The email subject line was “Good Day:” and the sender’s email was westernunion02017@gmail.com. Do not open the Google form and do not give them your personal information.
Potential business email compromise
A scammer from technologydatainfo.agency (website doesn’t exist) is emailing local managed service providers saying they are “looking for companies using Avaya.” (Avaya is a phone product.) Reported by a Laramie company.
Just reply with your personal text number please
A rash of emails spoofing your supervisor or boss was reported by a statewide organization. The email simply says “Just reply with your personal text number please” in the subject line the email has a signature line with the supervisor’s name and title. This is often a scam to get your number and spoof others in your office.
Amazon customer call scam
If you receive a recorded phone call claiming to be from Amazon to confirm a $399.99 Amazon voucher purchase, it is a scam that was reported by a Laramie citizen. Do not press 1 to speak to a customer representative, just hang up. The threat of the recorded caller is that “once money is charged you will not be refunded.”
Text message referencing SharkTank judges
Don't fall for a text message that uses your name and encourages a new weight loss program, "from XXL to S in just 7 weeks." They also reference SharkTank judges. This is a scam reported by a cyber-psychologist in Colorado
ISAC Patch Now Alert
The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) has published a patch now (update your software) alert for Google’s Chrome Browser (yes, this is a new one in addition to last week’s), Drupal (content management system), Mozilla’s Firefox browser, Mozilla’s Thunderbird email client, and VMWARE SD-WAN Orchestrator. If you use these products, make sure the software (or firmware) updated.
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.
• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov