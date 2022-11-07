Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | November 7, 2022

The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation.
Dear esteemed customer
A phishing scam that tries to steal your email user ID and password was reported by a Sheridan citizen. The email’s greeting is “Dear Esteemed Customer” and the email says there was a “server blunder” and 5 of your emails didn’t get sent. The email is signed by Bresnan Webmail Settings and the link doesn’t go to Bresnan. The email is from a Gmail address spoofed as “User Guide!” and the subject line is Mail Box Alert.
USPS doesn’t text
A Laramie citizen wants to remind you that USPS doesn’t text you because they were ‘unable to locate the house number of the package’s address.’ USPS just returns it to the sender.
MR. PROSPER scam
You can sense the irony that a scam email from a “Mr. Prosper” (all caps) was reported by a Sheridan resident. Apparently, Mr. Michael Prosper is a delivery agent from a Canadian email address (.ca) who needs $450 to get $5.7 million and all you have to do is send a gift card for $200. The subject line is “good morning my friend” (all lower case).
EFT payment rejected
If you receive an email from a Gmail address with the subject line of “EFT Payment Rejected (WorldPay)” asking you to open an attachment and follow instructions to get your WorldPay payment, do not click on the attachment or any links. This scam was reported by a Laramie citizen.
More Geek Squad impersonation
A Sheridan citizen reported an email with the subject line of “Order Placed!” from “teresa war” (all lower letters) at a Gmail address. The email claimed that “IT IS A GOOD DAY – YOUR ITEM HAS BEEN ARRIVED” in red capital letters and claimed that the citizen’s account had be debited for $362. Don’t call the phone number in the email.
Only use Apple and Google stores for app
With more people using their smart phones for every day online life, Scambusters.org wants to remind you to only use Apple and Google stores when downloading apps. This can help you avoid mobile spyware and other malicious programs.
Government imposters
Scammers pretending to be from the government’s Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) have stolen thousands of dollars by telling victims they’re entitled to receive money from settlements such as class action lawsuits. Then they demand upfront fees to collect. The CFPB doesn’t operate this way and it never requests payment for any money refunds it may provide. Brought to you by scambusters.org.
AARP Crypto scammers
Even if you aren’t a cryptocurrency investor, AARP of Wyoming reminds you that the FTC has received reports of more than $1 billion in losses to crypto scams since 2021. Scammers will most often approach you through social media or dating sites. If someone asks you to a cryptocurrency ATM and gives you a QR code to open a digital wallet and deposit money, remember that this is a common scam tactic. For the full AARP article: https://www.aarp.org/money/scams-fraud/sms-text-alerts.html
New Deepfake Spotted using holograms
Some investors were recently fooled by a hologram of a chief communications officer for a leading cybercurrency trading company. The crooks used a downloaded video of the CCO to build a hologram replica so investors thought they were actually speaking to the genuine person. Deepfake computer code is now found on the internet and deepfake services are popular in underground forums. Also, the FBI has warned that deepfake videos were being used by bogus job seekers for remote-working tech roles. For more about deepfakes, check out the Wyoming State Library’s 3 part series explaining the evolution (July 2021-Sept 2021 videos) and history here: https://library.wyo.gov/services/special-programs/wyocan/. Brought to you by scambusters.org.
IRS warning
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has issued an urgent warning about a sudden and massive increase in identity theft attacks via SMS text messages (smishing). The texts pretend to be from the IRS and offer help with setting up an account or news about tax credits. The scammers use a fake IRS sign-on web page to steal victims’ confidential information. The agency never asks for this type of information in emails or texts, so, if you get one, it’s a scam. Brought to you by scambusters.org.
MS-ISAC and CISA patch now alert
The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) or the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has published a patch now (update your software) alert for Cisco’s Identity Services Engine, Google’s Chrome browser, Samba, Apple (Safari, iOS, iPadOS, macOS Big Sur, macOS Monterey, macOS Ventura, tvOS, and watchOS), and VMWare Cloud Foundation products. If you use these products, make sure the software (or firmware) is updated.
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.
• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov
Victim Support
The AARP Fraud Watch Network and Volunteers of America (VOA) created a new, free program to provide emotional support for people impacted by a scam or fraud, called ReST. Visit www.aarp.org/fraudsupport to learn more about the free program and register.