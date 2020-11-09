Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | November 9

The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation.
People Magazine Scam Alert
A Laramie citizen reported a scam email whose subject line was “Rachael Ray leaves the audience shocked.” The email was from supposedly from People Magazine’s Health Info Department, but was actually from rapinicpadouparabanatepulpycosmeticalcolures@fulersuriutdrocre.com. The Continue Reading link did not go to People Magazine.
Today’s Recipe Scam Alert
A Laramie citizen reported a scam email whose subject line was One-Pan Hearty Pork Chili, supposedly from Recipe Creek, but actually from siumshitchsterneberpainturemalignfishtaile@fulersuriutdrocre.com. The link to get the recipe does not take you to Recipe Creek.
Unpaid Inheritance Scam
A Laramie citizen reported a scam email with the subject line of FINAL WARNING NOTIFICATION from henryig.liu@gmail.com spoofed as Paul Simons & Consults. The email did reference a late family member of the citizen and also listed a lot of official-sounding federal agencies. Scammers often review the obituaries to find information about surviving family members.
Verification Email Scam
A Laramie citizen reported a scam email with no subject from verify342@garfot.info. The email simply said “This is a test mailing.” Responding to these emails can open you to other scam risks. Just delete.
Schwan’s Exclusive Offer Scam Alert:
A Laramie citizen reported a scam email with the subject line of “Skip the Store! Save 20% on Schwan’s Delivery Today!” from triflocommandantwarpdoveliwedel. shangarskilom@fulersuriutdrocre.com spoofed as Schwan’s Food Delivery. The Shop Now link to use the promo code and save 20% does not go to Schwan’s.
Social Security Administration Recorded Call Alert
Multiple citizens throughout the state have reported this same recorded call, but this week it is making its way around Laramie. The Social Security Administration is not calling you threatening you with legal action because your SSN was being used for fraudulent purposes in Texas. They will not suspend your SSN. The call threatens you with appearing before a judge. Do not press 1 to speak to a representative. This is a scam.
Scambusters.org Fake News Advice
In her book, True or False: A CIA Analyst’s Guide to Spotting Fake News, Cindy Otis explains how she was taught how to check information sources and set aside her personal biases before jumping to conclusions. This, she argues, is the same kind of critical thinking we all need to adopt to avoid falling for the fakes. The Australian National University, with contributions from many American universities, has produced a free eBook outlining the best ways to combat fake news. Don’t let the climatechangecommunication.org scare you – this is good information. https://www.climatechangecommunication.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/DebunkingHandbook2020.pdf
MS-ISAC Patch Now Alert
The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) has published a patch now (update your software) alert for PowerShell Script: ComRAT and Oracle products. If you use these products, make sure the software (or firmware) updated.
Data Breaches in the News
Gaming Partners International, JM Bullion (credit card data), Redmart.lazada.sg, Everything5Pounds.com, Geekie.com.br, Cermati.com, Clip.mx, Katapult.com, Eatigo.com, Wongnai.com, Toddycafe.com, Game24h.vn, Wedmegood.com, W3layouts.com, Apps-builder.com, Invideo.io, Coupontools.com, Athletico.com.br, Fantasycruncher.com, Hall County Georgia (election files), True (social networking app), PACS (medical image archiving system), Nitro PDF (document signing), and Fragomen (law firm).
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.
• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov