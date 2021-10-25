Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | Oct. 25, 2021

The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation.
McAfee Free Benefits with Auto-Renewal Scam
If you receive an email from “Last Alert!” at newsletter-now@nl.westwingnow.fr with the subject line of “Important! Check your cart…” claiming that your McAfee subscription has expired and your device is unprotected, then encourages you to click on a button and save on a 2 year renewal discount, be very wary. CyberWyoming checked to see where this button links and it is redirected to Russia, but the website looks very real. We also checked McAfee’s website and they do not have an office in Russia. Reported by a Sheridan citizen.
Sam’s Club Congratulations
In June, a Wyomingite reported a real-looking Sam’s Club Congratulations email that said ‘Congratulations, CLICK HERE’. The email was branded with the Sam’s Club brand and was from newsletter@teckntech.com. Now, the exact same graphic and email has been reported by a Californian who reads the County 17 news. The email was from support@wayteckz.com spoofed as payment-report@Samsclub with the subject line of ‘Order Placed: Your Order ID OD114005792043 Placed Successfully’. CyberWyoming Note: Just goes to show you that the scammers morph to try to keep you on your toes. Thanks to our out of state readers for reporting!
Wyoming Diocese Issues Alert
Multiple parishioners and clergy have received email messages posing as their Bishop or Priest either asking for a favor, stating the need for assistance, or requesting an email response. The Wyoming Diocese urges you to double check the sender’s address, call the church if there is a question, and reminds you that Bishops will not ask for money in the form of gift certificates. Reported by the Episcopal Church in Wyoming.
CIA Impersonation Email
If you receive an email from Mrs. Gina Cheri Haspel claiming to be from the CIA to either compensate you for fraud that may have occurred towards you or possibly to put you in jail because you knew you were working with African scammers. (Apparently, this scammer was using the carrot and the stick approach. The email is very poorly written.) The email’s subject line is “Hello Greetings to you” and the email is from cg472428@gmail.com or gina04807@gmail.com.
Shuddhi Foundation Email Alert
According to an internet search, the actual Shuddhi Foundation’s purpose is to cleanse ones’ body & mind. Oddly, this possibly real nonprofit in India was being impersonated for another purpose. A Sheridan citizen reported a possible identity theft scheme because this email asks for a lot of your personal information. Oddly, the first line says “Shuddhi Foundation compensation scheme.” The email was from alvintyler070@gmail.com or shuddhifoundation194@gmail.com.
Norton Total Protection Alert
An email from Niima Rose at nr445581@gmail.com or nortoncc2021@outlook.com with the subject line of an invoice number was reported by a Laramie citizen. The email claimed that it was for the annual renewal of $212.16. CyberWyoming Note: Norton does not have a product called Total Protection. https://community.norton.com/en/forums/norton-total-protection
US Dept. of Justice Impersonation Email
A Sheridan citizen received an email with the subject line of “COMPENSATION PAYMENT” from commissionerfcscrep@gmail.com posing as the US Department of Justice claiming that following a series of investigations from claims settlements, the Foreign Claims Settlement Commission (real department, but definitely impersonated) owes you money. The catch? You need to send $250 and also confirm you are still alive! (Yes this caveat made us laugh too!)
AT&T Impersonation Phone Call
A Sheridan citizen reported a phone call impersonating AT&T saying her internet and phone would be disconnected in the next few minutes and encouraging her to press 1 to speak to the AT&T Internet Help Desk. CyberWyoming Note: There are SO many scams impersonating AT&T. Here are just a few including one that this Sheridan citizen reported. https://techguylabs.com/episodes/1030/beware-att-cell-phone-scam
AT&T Direct TV Phone Scam
A Laramie citizen reported a recorded phone call impersonating Direct TV saying “Your existing account is qualified for 50% off.” According to AT&T this is a scam: https://forums.att.com/conversations/att-phone-account/50-off-bill-offer/60957c2aa31fd9684f29f580.
MS-ISAC Patch Now Alert
The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) has published a patch now (update your software) alert for Adobe (Acrobat, Reader, Ops-CLI, Reader Mobile, Commerce & Magento Open Source, & Campaign Standard), Apple iOS and iPadOS, Mozilla’s Thunderbird email client, and Microsoft products. If you use these products, make sure the software (or firmware) is updated.
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.
• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov