Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | October 19

The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation.
Using God for Money Laundering Email Scheme
An email from donnamcinneslouise@gmail.com claims she is dying of ovarian cancer and has a large sum of money she wants to give to charity. She quotes scripture and claims God led her to the email recipient to help her give to charity.
Medicare Call Scam
A Wheatland citizen reported a Medicare call scam. The recorded call claimed her Medicare insurance would be cut off if she didn’t press 1 and speak to a representative. If you get a call like this, hang up and call Medicare at 1-800-MEDICARE. Medicare scams of different sorts are explained at www.youtube.com/watch?v=51I-szr0JEY&feature=youtu.be.
Redbull Text Scam Reported by Laramie Citizen
A text scam claiming Redbull will pay you $500/week to put a sticker on your truck/car is not true. The text also pulls in COVID-19 to pull on heartstrings. The text is from Auto Tech Detail Experts. This scam is not new and has been documented since 2015. The FTC has a great article on the scam at www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2016/08/how-spot-car-wrap-scam?page=4
MS-ISAC Patch Now Alert
The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) has published a patch now (update your software) alert for Google’s Android operating system and Google’s Chrome Browser. If you use these products, make sure the software updated.
Sam’s Club
If you receive a password update notification from Sam’s Club, it could be real, however, be sure to call your membership service number to be sure. Sam’s Club has been a victim of a credential stuffing scam and are notifying members to change their online password. Regardless, it may be a good idea to go to the Sam’s Club website and change your password. Make sure you change it to a password you don’t use anywhere else and use a longer passphrase.
Call Spoofing Alert
Although the Federal Communications Commission is working on stopping spoofed calls (creating and using fake phone numbers), it is still up to citizens to spot and stop the calls. Spoofed calls often fake legitimate numbers. Advice from scambusters:
• Let calls go to voicemail if you don’t recognize the number.
• If there is silence when you pick up, hang up.
• If it is a recording, it is most likely a scam
• If someone phones you and says they are returning your call, it could very well be a scam.
Census Scams
According to the Department of Homeland Security in their Homeland Threat Assessment report, unknown threat actors related to nation-states (linked to Russia, China, and Iran) will step up their attempts to compromise the 2020 U.S. Census while also attempting to interfere with the upcoming 2020 U.S. Presidential election. If you haven’t participated in the census go to 2020Census.gov or call 844-330-2020.
Gas Pump Alert
There has been a huge increase in ‘skimming’ at the pump. Skimming is when a device is placed over the magnetic swipe to capture your credit card. Scambusters recommends you pay at the pump with a security chipped credit card or go in and pay with cash.
Data Breaches in the News
Kylie Jenner’s makeup company, Las Vegas School District (Clark County), HomeWAV (prision video visitation service), Robinhood Markets Inc., Docsketch (document signing software), Bitexlive (support tickets), Friendemic (marketing firm that a lot of U.S. car dealerships use), Playback Now (credit card numbers via an impersonated website with a similar web address), Airlink Internation UAE, ChowBus (food delivery service), Sisters of Charity Health Systems and Gulf Coast State College.
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.
• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov