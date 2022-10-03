Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | October 3, 2022

The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation.
Hi dear = Dead Giveaway
A Laramie citizen reported an email from Mrs. Daniella Kyle at a Gmail address claiming to be a dying widow needing help to give money away. The email started with “Hi Dear” and the subject line was “Hello dear in thy lord.”
More fake Yeti backpacks and cooler offers
A Big Horn citizen reported an email impersonating Dick’s Sporting Goods asking you to “Answer & Win” to get a Yeti Backpack Cooler. Don’t answer! It’s fake! The subject line is “You’ve been chosen!”
It’s morphing
A Sheridan citizen that has been plagued with emails from “theuniverse@tut.com” received a morphed attempt from a different domain, “theuniverse@clark.hispaper.com”. This is a typical ploy, if the first attempts don’t work, then the bad actors will try from different email addresses. Both emails had the subject line of “2nd attempt for [name redacted]”.
Personal bodyguard to the late Jeffery Epstein
This email, reported by a Laramie citizen, reads like a pirate hunt. Apparently, the very fake bodyguard, Igor Zinoviev, knows where two boxes of expensive jewelry are that Jeffrey Epstein left but for some reason, he needs you to get them for him. Apparently, Mr. Zioiviev’s email address starts with motherlilly and is a Gmail address. The subject line is “It’s Urgent Please Reply!!”
Verizon free screen protector text scam
If you receive a text impersonating Verizon with the offer of a free screen protector, remember that Google is your friend. Type in “Verizon Free Screen Protector Scam” and you will quickly see that the offer isn’t real. Reported by a Big Horn citizen.
Walmart fake free offer
A Big Horn citizen wants you to know that if you receive an email with the subject line of “Confirmation Receipt ID 929958” impersonating Walmart saying you have been chosen for a free ultimate nonstick cookware set, it is totally fake.
FTC natural disaster alert
Remember that scammers take advantage of natural disasters like the California fires and the Kentucky floods, only donate to reputable, known organizations and double check the website URL to make sure you are really donating to their true website.
Threat to health workers
People working in the health care industry have been getting calls saying they were a no-show after being subpoenaed to be an expert witness in a trial. They’re told to pay a fine, payable by gift cards. The legal system doesn’t work that way, so just hang up. Brought to you by scambusters.org.
Bamboo fabric
According to Scambusters.org and the Honest Consumer, bamboo fabric may not be as ecofriendly as you think. The FTC has warned consumers that there are false environmental claims around bamboo clothes. To make fabric soft, process uses sodium hydroxide, carbon disulfide, and sulfuric acid. For more information, here’s an article by the Honest Consumer: https://www.thehonestconsumer.com/blog/bamboo-viscose-clothing-brands.
Car rentals
Watch out when you search online for the best car rental deals. Scammers use site names similar to those of reputable rental companies, which often pop up at the top of a search. Renters who contact them are usually told to use prepaid debit cards. That’s not how genuine car hire firms operate - and usually you don’t have to pay till you pick up your car. Brought to you by scambusters.org.
No judge
Did you just get a call from a judge warning you to pay a fine - perhaps for failing to turn up for jury duty or committing an offense? Scammers know that pretending to be a judge might just frighten people into paying. But judges don’t do that, nor do court officials. Just scammers. You know what to do: Hang up. Brought to you by scambusters.org.
MS-ISAC and CISA patch now alert
The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) or the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has published a patch now (update your software) alert for Mozilla (Firefox, Firefox ESR, and Thunderbird) and Microsoft products. If you use these products, make sure the software (or firmware) is updated.
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.
• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov
Victim Support
The AARP Fraud Watch Network and Volunteers of America (VOA) created a new, free program to provide emotional support for people impacted by a scam or fraud, called ReST. Visit www.aarp.org/fraudsupport to learn more about the free program and register.