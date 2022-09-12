Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | September 12, 2022

The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation.
Dick’s Sporting Goods impersonation
A Big Horn citizen reported an email with the subject line of
“Congratulations!” impersonating Dick’s Sporting Goods encouraging you to answer a survey and win a Yeti backpack cooler.
tut.com scams continue
This time a Sheridan citizen reported an impersonation of Ace Hardware and the three credit reporting agencies from a tut.com email address. The links continue to redirect to a UK
company with Christmas cards in the address. The subject lines were “2nd attempt for [redacted name]” and “Your Transunion Equifax and Experian 2022.” CyberWyoming Note: We have notified the real Tut.com that these are occurring and hope that this will be resolved soon.
Security expiration scam
If you receive an email from “Support Team” at a Gmail address, it is a big clue that real companies that sell McAfee antivirus software don’t use Gmail addresses. Also, the email charges $389.89 for the software and it retails for under $25. Don’t call the number in the email. Reported by a Sheridan citizen.
Winner of an Iphone scam
Another email from the Tut.com email address is spoofed as iphone14 and even has the registered trademark ® in the sender’s address. The subject is “[Name redacted], We have a surrprise for you!” Note the misspelling in the subject line and remember that iPhone would never send anything out with errors like that! Reported by a Sheridan citizen.
Do you need a loan?
If you receive an email saying they have 3% loans and to contact a Gmail address representing Dr. Robert James, a Laramie citizen wants you to know it is a scam.
No giveaways
Recent publicity for big number lottery prizes has tempted crooks to revive a longstanding scam in which they pretend to be winners wanting to give away some of their winnings to random people. Using SMS texts and emails, they usually spoof the names of actual winners so it looks like their offer is legit. Recipients are told to call an untraceable number where they’re instructed to pay “processing fees,” which can run into thousands of dollars. Remember that, while many lottery winners have chosen to donate to worthy causes, there’s no record of any of them ever giving away money at random. You’re just not going to be that lucky! Brought to you by scambusters.org.
AARP reminder - put the brakes on DMV scams
If you receive a text message from Wyoming’s DMV that requests payment for overdue fees and threatens license suspension, ignore it. Also watch for fuel rebate scams. Finally, double check your web search – there are fakes sites out there. Wyoming’s real DMV website is through Wyoming’s Department of Transportation https://dot.state.wy.us/home.html.
Virtual school? Watch for apps collecting data
According to the Washington Post, one learning app used by 60,000 US schools contained code capable of identifying a student’s unique ID from their phone or school-issued device, which could then be used to track them, learn what they were interested in buying, and push ads to them for these products. A Human Rights Watch study found that nearly 90 percent of the remote education tools they investigated were designed to send data about classes and individual students to advertising technology firms, including Google and Facebook. This would enable them to discover students’ interests and buying behaviors. What to do? Review the privacy settings in the teaching application that your children use and contact your local school district if you have concerns. Brought to you by scambusters.org.
FTC alert student loan payment pause
Scammers often take advantage of current events. With the extension granted until December 31, 2022 to pause student loan payments, remember that you don’t need to do anything or pay anybody to sign up for the new program or the pause. No one can get you in early, help you jump the line or guarantee eligibility. Just check with your federal loan servicer.
MS-ISAC and CISA patch now alert
The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) or the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has published a patch now (update your software) alert for Apple, Cisco’s Secure Web Appliance, and Google’s Chrome browser products. If you use these products, make sure the software (or firmware) is updated.
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.
• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov
Victim Support
The AARP Fraud Watch Network and Volunteers of America (VOA) created a new, free program to provide emotional support for people impacted by a scam or fraud, called ReST. Visit www.aarp.org/fraudsupport to learn more about the free program and register.