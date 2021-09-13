Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | September 13, 2021

The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation.
Security Renewal Notice Alert
A Sheridan citizen reported an email impersonating Norton’s antivirus software renewals from 31046952595953678611751837274@mail.vitelglobal.net. What is disturbing about this email is that it wants you to click on the button to download the latest version of the Norton software, but it probably installs malware instead. CyberWyoming Safety Note: Never download software from a link in an email. Instead, go to the legitimate website and download it there.
Fiji Car Wrap Scam
A Casper citizen wants you to know about two car decal scams: one for FIJI water and another for Ice Mountain Water. The fake offer is for $500 a week to place the decal on your car and advertise. The scammer sends you a fake check for the first week plus the cost of the decal, with which you are supposed to purchase money orders to pay for the decal. The money orders are sent overnight delivery before you find out the check the scammers sent is fake.
Alice Johnson and Kristalina Georgieva Scams
Don’t give your personal information to Ms. Alice Johnson (alicemrsjohnson@gmail.com), who claims to be a 75 year old dying British woman that wants you to help her give away her money to charity. In addition, don’t give your personal information to Kristalina Georgieva (whitehousewashingtondc033@gmail.com or kristalinageorgieva570@gmail.com) who claims to want to give you $16 million through an ATM card. CyberWyoming Note: If it is too good to be true, it probably is! Reported by Laramie and Sheridan citizens.
USA-Lottery Scam
If you receive an email from rory_angel@alice.it with the subject line of “Congratulations you have won” and an attachment with procedures to gain your winning prize information, it is a scam. Do not click on the attachment. Reported by a citizen from Laramie.
John Nooky and David Lamptey Are Not Transferring Money
If you receive an email from John Nooky at jnabbe38@gmail.com or David Lamptey at agentagent84@gmail.com asking for your name, address, and phone number to transfer some business funds to you, it is a scam. Reported by a Laramie citizen.
Newsletter@_____.com Are Sending Out A Lot of Fake Offers
A Wyomingite reported fake offers impersonating TruGreen, SilverBills, HelloFresh, American Home Warranty, Anderson windows, Empire flooring, Quicken Loans, AmeriSave, Better Rate Guide, and ZippyLoans, a generic ‘luxury’ credit card offer with a premium rate, gutter cleaning by LeafFilter, lawyers for the Roundup weed killer cancer claims, walk-in tubs for seniors, senior online dating services, purchasing printer in & toners, a mortgage rate calculator, and an offer to lend for bad credit. The emails came from: Newsletter@formlig.com, newsletter@piessitem.com, newsletter@hisruppo.com, newsletter@ampblow.com, newsletter@sesbers.com, newsletter@ninehenry.com, newsletter@loonbal.com, newsletter@cheapdroel.com, newsletter@purrsio.com, newsletter@meetdigge.com, newsletter@hansplay.com, newsletter@tedride.com, newsletter@ligorm.com, newsletter@micfunny.com, newsletter@faradbly.com, newsletter@sweetmic.com, newsletter@evomirr.com, newsletter@micmiled.com, newsletter@bitscaph.com, newsletter@learber.com, newsletter@birdaum.com, and Newsleetter@fersmonod.com. CyberWyoming Note: If you haven’t signed up for the newsletter and don’t recognize the domain (ex formlig.com) then assume it is a phishing email.
Mohammed Gomaa Isn’t Really Interested in Investing
A Laramie citizen reported an email from Mohammed Gomaa at dr.davidwilliams74@gmail.com saying he represented a reputable consultancy firm in Saudi Arabia looking to finance new or existing projects in any industry.
DHL Express Shipment Impersonation
If you receive an email asking for delivery information from DHL Express containing two different attachments from jhonadmin@teachteck.co.uk then it is a scam. Reported by a Laramie citizen. CyberWyoming Note: Just assume delivery notifications on email or text are fake and if you are curious, go directly to the UPS, FedEx, or DHS website to track a package or enter information.
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.
• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov