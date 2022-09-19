Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | September 19, 2022

The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation.
Geek Squad scam email
A Sheridan citizen reported an email from Geek Squad at a Gmail address with the subject line of “Dear, [Name redacted]” and “The Network Of support for Geek Squd.” (Note the odd capitalization and the misspelling of squad.) The email says that the citizen’s protection plan will expire and $329.99 will be deducted from her account. While the email doesn’t have any links, it asks you to call an 800 number. Don’t call the number, just delete.
Don’t call the number
A Laramie citizen reported a text saying that “$599.99 was Deducted From Your Card For iphone Purchase on SEPT 8th at 01:44hrs. If this was not done by you, Call Amazon at +1-(844)- 427-1118 to Cancel Order.” Note the improper grammar and capitalization.
Scam call spoofing Powder River Energy
An Albany County citizen received a phone call telling him he won $650 million in prizes from Publisher’s Clearinghouse and a check as big as his door was on the way. The citizen, guessing it was a scam, had time and kept the fraudster on the line for over 30 minutes asking questions. (A big thank you to this citizen!) The scheme was elaborate with three people, including a prize attorney and celebrity host, claiming to be Publisher’s Clearinghouse employees. One employee claimed to be on-route in a flatbed truck with a 2021 Chevy Silverado to deliver to this citizen and was only “45 minutes away” with package number 90758222 and the truck driver’s name was “Bobby Wilson.” The citizen was asked to go to Walgreens, which was 45 minutes away from his house, and purchase $1250 of Secure Spend Cards to receive the prizes. The agent wanted the citizen to get in his car, drive to Walgreens, and stay on the line. At this point, the citizen decided to hang up – he had wasted enough time and saved another Wyomingite from the hassle.
Sure you are beautifaul
Because the Laramie citizen that reported this email scam isn’t sure what a website called “sureyouarebeautiful” has to do with his credit score, he felt it was important to warn you. He received an email from FS360 (FreeScore360) with links to view his credit scores from Transunion, Equifax and Experian but the links all led him to a link for sureyouarebeautiful.com. CyberWyoming securely followed this link and the hosting provider, Pittsburgh Community Television, had taken the website down.
Government employees don’t use gmail addresses
A Sheridan citizen reported an email from Alejandro Mayorkas at a Gmail address with the subject line of “GREETINGS FROM THE HOMELAND SECURITY.” (Note that all caps.) The email said that there was an unpaid fund worth $40.2 million for her and all she has to do is provide her full name, home address, identification card, and the nearest airport.
Redirected to Turkey
A Sheridan citizen continues to receive scam emails from a tut.com email address. Each of the links is redirected to a link to christmascard.o2.co.uk in Turkey. The latest two emails claimed to be from AceHardware.com and iphone14 with the subject lines saying “3rd attempt for.([Name redacted])” and “[Name redacted], We have a surrprise for you!”
CVS Pharmacy scam email
If you receive an email from a durhamworks.info address spoofed as “CVS.COM” (yes, all caps) with the subject line of “#YOUR ORDER NO_: 63999775” telling you that you have a loyalty reward of “$100.0” be sure to note the mis-capitalizations and don’t click on the link because it goes to a Chinese phishing website. Reported by a Laramie citizen.
Data breaches in the news
Savanna College of Art & Design, North Face’s website, TikTok, IRS Form 990-Ts for IRA Income https://news.yahoo.com/irs-inadvertently-publishes-120-000-234841222.html, KeyBank (home mortgage holders), Samsung, San Francisco 49ers, Tulsa Tech, Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative, Nelnet Servicing (Oklahoma Student Loan Authority and EdFinancial data exposed), OneTouchPoint, Okta, DoorDash, LastPass (proprietary data and source code), North Dakota’s Department of Workforce Safety & Insurance (182 injured employees), Lamoille Health Partners, Practice Resources, Methodist McKinney Hospital, California Prisons (affected visitors, staff, and inmates), Fremont County Colorado, Sferra (employee information), DigitalOcean (Mailchimp recipients), Signal, and ShitExpress (anonymous poop gifting website).
MS-ISAC and CISA patch now alert
The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) or the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has published a patch now (update your software) alert for Apple, Cisco’s Secure Web Appliance, and Google’s Chrome browser products. If you use these products, make sure the software (or firmware) is updated.
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.
• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov
Victim Support
The AARP Fraud Watch Network and Volunteers of America (VOA) created a new, free program to provide emotional support for people impacted by a scam or fraud, called ReST. Visit www.aarp.org/fraudsupport to learn more about the free program and register.