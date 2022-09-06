Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | September 6, 2022

The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation.
Watch out for rogue tut.com email addresses
While we have notified the legitimate tut.com organization, fake emails continue to be reported by Wyomingites. The latest impersonated Costco and the three different credit reporting agencies.
Urgent business proposal from Citibank
A Sheridan citizen reported an email with the subject line of “For your information” from Mr. John C. Gerspach at a Gmail address claiming he works for Citibank and has an urgent business proposal worth 26 million British pounds. Don’t reply back to the scammer, they probably want to steal your personal information.
Harry’s razors
While Harry’s razors and shaving accessories are real, like any legitimate company they can be impersonated. A Sheridan citizen reported a suspicious email advertisement featuring a low cost trial for Harry’s razor blades. The email links were to popctrivia.com which redirected to another site that wasn’t Harry’s. If this email is legit, it is a lesson for marketers to be transparent with their links, but we think it is probably fake.
Laughable grammer - are you even alive?
If you receive an email saying “We received a call from Mike Williams that you’re dead and he is your next of king with some of information where we can delivery the funds to him, kindly get back to us if you’re alive God blee you” remember that poor grammar and spelling is a sign that it is a scam email. This email was reported by a Sheridan citizen and had the subject line of “Ms. Linda A Williams” from a Gmail address. The sender claims they work for “Bank of American.”
Mine malware
You probably know that a lot of people are making a lot of money by mining Bitcoin cryptocurrency. But maybe you’re not sure exactly what mining is and how to do it. Scammers have caught on to this by posting YouTube videos that make the whole process look easy and offer free downloadable mining software. But it’s not what they say; it’s data-stealing malware called PennyWise. It’s clever, faking authenticity by using download password protection and a trust certificate. Your antivirus should spot it, but your best protection is not to download files from people you don’t know. Brought to you by scambusters.org.
Voicemail phishing
Fake voicemail notifications to Microsoft 365 and Outlook users are being used to phish for account sign-on information. Scammers know victims are far more likely to click on an email attachment that seems to be a voicemail rather than regular attachments. To add to their credibility, they also spoof the name of the sender, often pretending to be the victim’s employer. Don’t click! Brought to you by scambusters.org.
FTC alert peer to peer car sharing
If you’re looking for a way to make some extra money, you might be thinking about renting out your car through a peer-to-peer (P2P) app like Getaround, Turo, or HyreCar. But renting your car out on these platforms can also be risky. Some people who’ve listed their cars have reported having them damaged, stolen, or used by someone to commit a crime. Even if the company has policies for dealing with these types of situations, they can take a lot of time and money to resolve. Before deciding to rent your car think about these items. 1. The general location of your car will be available to the public. 2. Lockboxes for keys, software that lets the company immobilize your car’s engine remotely or software that locks/unlocks your car doors are no guarantee that your car will be safe. 3. Insurance may not cover everything you expect it to. If you’ve had a bad experience with a P2P app, report it to the FTC at Reportraud.ftc.gov.
FTC free covid test scam
Scammers have been targeting Medicare recipients with a fake offer to get “free COVID tests.” They’re calling and running websites, online and television ads to try to convince people to give their Medicare information. But if you give them your information, they’ll bill fraudulent charges to Medicare and often, the tests never arrive. While Medicare does offer 8 free COVID-19 tests a month, no one from Medicare will contact you. Follow this link for more information: https://www.medicare.gov/coverage/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-diagnostic-tests
MS-ISAC and CISA patch now alert
The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) or the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has published a patch now (update your software) alert for Apple, Cisco’s Secure Web Appliance, and Google’s Chrome browser products. If you use these products, make sure the software (or firmware) is updated.
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.
• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov
Victim Support
The AARP Fraud Watch Network and Volunteers of America (VOA) created a new, free program to provide emotional support for people impacted by a scam or fraud, called ReST. Visit www.aarp.org/fraudsupport to learn more about the free program and register.