Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | September 7, 2021

General phishing email for website analysis
If you receive an unsolicited email to analyze your website or help you optimize your Google account, it is most likely a scam. A Sheridanite reported an email with the subject line of “Google Listing!!!” CyberWyoming note: For trusted information on these types of services, contact the Wyoming Women’s Business Center or the Wyoming Small Business Development Center. They are free, local services to help businesses expand and grow.
Homeland Security impersonation scam
A Sheridan citizen reported an email asking you for your personally identifiable information from Rev. Mike Israel at johnsonmrsrose77@gmail.com and homelandsecurit82@outlook.com with the subject line of “URGENT RESPOND IS NEEDED FROM HOMELAND SECURITY.” The email also asks you to send $150 to Greg Omah in the Benin Republic. The email is in all caps and starts out with ‘ATTENTION BENEFICIARY.’
Venmo scam
A Casper resident reported an email impersonating Venmo saying that $500 had been sent to him. The email was from venmooffersdepartment@yhd.affiliategift.com and the subject line was ‘Please confirm receipt of $500.00.’ The email had very convincing graphics with only a couple of small typos yet the link to the “Accept Money” button did not go to Venmo.
Norton scams reported
A Sheridan resident and another Wyomingite reported three scams impersonating the Norton anti-virus product. The first had a PDF invoice attached for $399.00 and was from georgewhillhuyg@gmail.com with the subject line of “Thank you for your order.” The second was from Brenda Liebrenz at liebrenda.bl@gmail.com. The third was from Kountez Moore with kmoore@bmotw.com and computerexp786@gmail.com. CyberWyoming note: Please note that BMOTW.com is a real website that claims to provide janitorial services, but their contact information is not accurate and they are not rated on the Better Business Bureau’s website.
Another grieving widow
Two weeks ago seemed to be the week for fraudulent grieving, dying widows asking for help to give away money, but another one was reported by a Laramie citizen. This email is from Mrs. Jackie Fowler at jackiefowler597@gmail.com and the subject line is “GREETINGS MY DEAR,” (yes it is in all caps).
Winnings
If you receive an email impersonating the World Bank, United Nations and the Paris Club saying you have won money or possibly an inheritance that will be provided to you via an ATM VISA Card if you only pay to have it shipped to you and provide your personal information, a Sheridan citizen wants you to know this is fake. The email was from reservebankf69@gmail.com and unitednationsoffice109@gmail.com with the subject line of “call or text (202) 856 7014.”
Byte impersonation
If you receive an email with very convincing logos and wording, impersonating a company called Byte but from newsletter@specpowls.com discussing a deal for invisible braces and encouraging you to order an impression kit, then it is a scam. While Byte is a real company with good ratings on the Better Business Bureau site, its website is byteme.com and specpowls.com doesn’t exist in a Google search.
Chipolte, Microsoft and USA impersonation alert
Chipolte’s marketing account was hacked to send phishing emails. Most of the emails had links to direct the reader to sites impersonating Microsoft that stole their information. The emails impersonated Microsoft as “Microsoft 365 Message center” and the USAA insurance company. For the full article check out BleepingComputer: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/chipotle-s-marketing-account-hacked-to-send-phishing-emails/.
SeniorAdvisor website alert
If you have accessed the SeniorAdvisor (senior care review website) then your personal data may have been exposed and labeled as sales leads. Be on high alert for unsolicited emails and phone calls and make sure you verify identities before responding. Here’s the full article from InfoSecurity Magazine: https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/news/senior-citizens-personal-data/.
Scambusters.org reports 5 fold surge in pet scams
An African scammer was extradited to Pittsburgh for selling dogs that didn’t exist and asking buyers repeatedly for extra money to supposedly cover costs like quarantine, vaccinations, insurance and shipping. The BBB Scam Tracker received more than 4,000 reports of fake pet sales in 2020, 5 times higher than 3 years ago. One of the scams reported by the International Pet & Animal Transportation Association is that fraudsters say that their child has died and they want a good home for the child’s pet and then they start to pile on the pressure. Tip: search this database https://petscams.com/ for known pet scams.
MS-ISAC Patch now alert
The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) has published a patch now (update your software) alert for Microsoft products. If you use these products, make sure the software (or firmware) is updated. In addition, Scambusters recently issued an alert to make sure your Amazon Kindle e-Reader patched with the latest update.
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.
• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov