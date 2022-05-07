DAYTON — As the 13-student Tongue River High School band rehearses the opening notes of “American Tableau” Thursday, the band room fills with a burst of loud, patriotic music.
If you close your eyes, it’s easy to imagine the music being played by a band two or three times their size. But soon, one won’t have to imagine.
On Saturday, the Tongue River High School band will be part of a 90-person ensemble including band and choir students from Tongue River Middle School, Montana’s Broadus High School and the six-person brass ensemble the Dallas Brass.
“I always tell my students I want them to get goosebumps when they play,” band director Janessa Blain said. “I would say this is definitely going to be a situation where they’re going to get some goosebumps.”
“I’m pretty excited to play with such a talented group of people,” freshman clarinet player Kayla Logan said. “Playing with them, and learning from them, is going to be a really big deal.”
The Dallas Brass has performed at Carnegie Hall, the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and toured overseas, according to the program from Saturday’s concert. Since being established in 1983 by Michael Levine, the group performed for presidents Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush, appeared on television and shared the stage with comedian Bob Hope.
But the group also has a strong dedication to building the next generation of musicians, Blain said. Almost every public performance has a student component, including a daylong clinic followed by a performance where students perform alongside the ensemble.
“One thing I’ve appreciated so much about the Dallas Brass is that the main focus of their concerts is empowering students to be great musicians,” Blain said. “Mike Levine told me the most important part for them is to impress the importance of the arts and music and let students know this is something they can do for the rest of their lives.”
Blain grew up with the music of the Dallas Brass as a student at Broadus High School — the Brass have published two books of small ensemble music for middle and high school students — and has worked to introduce her students to their arrangements as well. So when Lisa Lynch, her former choir and band director from Broadus, reached out earlier this year about a show the Brass were doing in Rapid City, South Dakota, Blain decided to take her students on a field trip.
“They had a high school band on stage with them then too,” senior trumpet player Jake Massar said. “It was a pretty cool experience to see them perform, and even cooler when we found out we would be performing with them too.”
A backstage conversation with Levine after the Rapid City show raised the possibility of the TR band performing with the Brass, Blain said. Since the Brass are used to playing with larger musical ensembles, the Broadus and Tongue River Middle School students were invited as well.
“Being a part of something bigger is always awesome,” Blain said. “I think being a part of a large ensemble like this is going to change a lot of students’ outlooks on music and life going forward.”
However, the structure of the ensemble has made rehearsals complicated, Blain said. The high school students have been working on their pieces since December, but will not have a chance to play with the full ensemble and the Brass until hours before the concert.
“Rehearsal has been interesting, because there are a lot of gaps that have not been filled yet,” Blain said. “I have to remind the kids that other things will be happening even though we don’t have those parts represented in our little group. But the kids adapt really well, and it’s a fun little mystery to imagine what the final performance will sound like.”
Massar, Logan and Blain all said they were especially excited about their performance of “American Tableau,” which will be the one time in the two-hour concert when all three school bands and the Brass will take the stage together.
“It’s going to be pretty cool to play as a big band,” Massar said. “We are going to have a lot more power, and it will definitely be different.”
“Having everybody on the stage together is going to be super cool,” Blain said. “I can’t wait to see how it turns out.”
Blain said she’s hopeful the concert with the Brass isn’t a one-time event, and the high school can collaborate again with the brass in the near future.
“It totally depends on what their tour schedule is, but if we could bring them back, that would be awesome,” Blain said. “It is important to expose students to everything that’s out there musically, and this is a great way to do that.”
The Dallas Brass performs with Tongue River middle and high school students at 7 p.m. May 7 in the Tongue River High School gym. Tickets are $10 for students and $12 for adults, and can be purchased at gofan.co/app/school/WY22330.