SHERIDAN — Celebrate the Arts, Sheridan County’s annual arts festival, is back Aug. 25-28, with one of the fullest weeks of artistic discovery and collaboration yet, according to Jill Benson, executive director of SAGE Community Arts and chair of Celebrate the Arts 2022. The festival, Benson said, offers Sheridan’s many arts organizations a chance to showcase their own talents while supporting each other.
“We call [the event] Celebrate the Arts but that’s truly what each organization does everyday,” Benson said.
After its founding as a springtime celebration of the many pieces of public art placed throughout Sheridan, Benson said Celebrate the Arts has grown into an end-of-summer festival honoring Sheridan’s vibrant arts community. Over the years, the festival gained traction and recognition and started drawing tourists, Benson said, demonstrating the impact of art organizations in building community and economic growth in Sheridan County.
The festival offers local arts organizations an opportunity to work together, said Erin Butler, executive director of the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. Arts organizations often work separately, spotlighting their own forms of artistic talent within their own venues. By bringing the entire Sheridan arts community together — from enthusiasts to professionals — Celebrate the Arts allows organizations to present their own works while uplifting those of like-minded institutions, Benson and Butler agreed.
“It’s a really fun and exciting way for the arts to present themselves in a unified fashion,” Butler said.
This year’s Celebrate the Arts festival will include events honoring the visual, literary and performing arts and hosted by SAGE Community Arts, the WYO Theater, Sheridan College, The Brinton Museum and the Ucross Foundation, in conjunction with other local arts organizations. The festival’s lineup is below.
What’s happening: Celebrate the Arts 2022 events schedule
Thursday, Aug. 25:
• 12 p.m. at Sheridan College’s Kooi Library: Reading and Q&A session with award-winning author and Ucross alumnus Brandon Hobson. Includes light refreshments. Free and open to the public.
• 5-7 p.m. on Brundage Street in downtown Sheridan: Art alley, including live music, artisan and organization booths, artist demonstrations and meet-and-greets. Free and open to the public.
Friday, Aug. 26:
• 3:30-5 p.m. at Kinnison Hall at Sheridan College’s Whitney Center for the Arts: Afro-Latin music master class with John Roberts y Pan Blanco. Free and open to the public.
• 6-7:30 p.m. at The Brinton Museum: Bighorn Rendezvous Quickdraw artist meet and greet. Free and open to the public.
• 7:30 p.m. at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center: Lynda Kay in concert. Tickets available at wyotheater.com.
Saturday, Aug. 27:
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Brinton Museum: Bighorn Rendezvous Quickdraw, during which artists create works of art before spectators. Free and open to the public.
• 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College (Room W129): Salsa dance class. Free and open to the public.
• 6-9 p.m. at The Brinton Museum: Bighorn Rendezvous Quickdraw art auction and dinner, during which art from the quickdraw will be auctioned off. Tickets available at thebrintonmuseum.org.
• 7 p.m. at Kinnison Hall at Sheridan College’s Whitney Center for the Arts: Concert with John Roberts y Pan Blanco. Tickets available at sheridan.edu.
Sunday, Aug. 28:
• 4 p.m. at The Park at Ucross: Ucross Arts Festival featuring a performance by Jalan Crossland, a reading by Brandon Hobson and an art giveaway of work by Savannah LeCornu, all three of whom are Ucross alumni. Limited quantity of general admission tickets free. VIP tickets, including a pre-show reception with an artist meet and greet and refreshments, available at ucross.org.