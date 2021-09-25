SHERIDAN — Sheridan County is a place rich in history where street names, building names and long-held traditions can serve as connections to a long forgotten past.
But “history has a way of turning people into bylines,” according to Mikayla Larrow, executive director of the Museum at the Bighorns. As years pass, we remember names and a few key details, but the rest can become lost and forgotten — even by family.
“We’ve found that some of our local families have unfortunately forgotten their family history, or the details they remember don’t match up with the documentation we’ve found,” Larrow said. “That’s too bad because those family stories are where legacies come alive. But by the time we talk to family members who are three or four generations removed from the person we’re curious about, there’s not a whole lot of memories left.”
Over the last six years, the Museum at the Bighorns has been helping people remember by offering tours of the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery every fall. These tours provide windows into the past and reminders of the city’s forefathers and notable individuals. The last of this year’s tours, focusing on the history of local law enforcement, will be this Saturday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
“We do this to keep the stories of Sheridan alive and keep our voices alive,” Larrow said. “It’s very easy to look at a gravestone and say, ‘That was just a person who died a long time ago.’ But their existence wasn’t so different from yours or mine. They suffered disappointments and hardships. They had losses and triumphs. I think our ancestors have stories we can all identify with regardless of where we are with our lives. These stories remind us of what make us human.”
Jessica Salzman, collections manager at the museum, agreed.
“It is the story of Sheridan,” Salzman said. “It is important we know where we come from as a city because it can inform where we go in the future.”
The museum has offered five different tours of the cemetery this month, starting with two “living history” tours in which volunteers performed as key figures from Sheridan’s past. Those tours were followed by trips focusing on headstone symbolism; the “heavy hitters” of Sheridan County who made major impacts on its history; and local law enforcement.
Some of this year’s tours have been in the works for as long as two years as museum staff selected a theme, chose people who fit the theme and researched those individuals by reading through old historical documents and newspapers.
When selecting individuals to spotlight, the museum chose some recognizable names, but also worked to draw attention to people like Peter and Mary Kooi — benefactors of many local causes who largely stayed out of the spotlight during their lifetime.
“They did everything they could to better the community, but the only thing that has their name attached to it is the college library,” Larrow said. “But they had the very first meeting about having a YMCA on their front porch and the same is true with the Boy Scouts. Peter had a saying that ‘you can get a lot of work done if you don’t care who gets the credit.’”
While working on her gravestone symbolism tour, Larrow was drawn to unique gravestones and often discovered unique stories such as the story of Frederick Lewis, a local sheepherder who served in the Canadian military during World War I.
“I looked for things that caught my attention,” Larrow said. “And a military headstone with a maple leaf on it definitely caught my attention. I love sharing those unique kinds of stories with our community.”
Whatever the story, the cemetery provides a unique venue to bring history to life and share it with Sheridan County residents, Salzman said.
“It’s a whole lot more interesting than just sitting in a lecture hall,” Salzman said. “When you get to visit the headstones, and see who they are buried near, it makes history come alive.”
The cemetery tours serve as a fundraiser for the museum‘s educational department, including providing funds for the museum’s Tidbit activity series for children, ages 6 to 10. The dollars also help fund restoration of the museum’s interactive exhibits, Larrow said.