Are you looking for an Easter egg hunt this weekend?

A number of local organizations have planned Easter egg hunts and activities for families to celebrate the holiday on Saturday.

The followings is a list of events planned:

• 9 a.m. to noon, Great Easter Egg Eggstravaganza, Big Horn Rehabilitation and Care Center, 1851 Big Horn Ave., Easter egg hunt for children up to 17 years old, then immediately following an egg hunt for those 18 and older, weather permitting

• 9:30-11:30 a.m., Easter Eggstravaganza, Scott Bicentennial Park, Dayton, children ages 10 and younger invited to bring baskets to the Dayton park to gather candy and toy-filled eggs and get photos with the Easter Bunny, event will also include games and crafts

• 10 a.m. to noon, Easter Egg Hunt Eggs-Travaganza, Thorne-Rider Park, attendees asked to enter the park from the north entrance and arrive 10-15 minutes early, event will take place at Sheridan High School if there is inclement weather

• 10-11 a.m. Easter Egg Hunt on the lawn at the Arvada/Clearmont School followed by coffee and cinnamon rolls at the Clear Creek Recreation District building. The National Honors Society students will also be collecting food for the Clearmont Food Pantry.

• 11 a.m. to noon, Easter Egg Scramble at Washington Park in Buffalo, the Easter Bunny will be present for pictures. There will be three special eggs in each age group with gold coins for first, second and third place. First place winners receive a brand new bike donated from the Bank of Buffalo with helmets donated from Sports Lure.

• 1:30-4 p.m., Easter Egg Hunt and Block Party, hosted by Homeplace Cowboy Church of Sheridan at Kendrick Park, event to include Easter egg hunt, games, prizes, cotton candy, popcorn and snow cones, in case of inclement weather event will take place at 1082 E. Brundage Lane

• 2-3 p.m. Easter Egg Hunt at Tunnel Inn in Story, 2,000 eggs to be found. Age appropriate hunts all the way up to 18. Eggs will be filled with great candy, gift certificates and money. Easter Bunny will be on site as will cotton candy and door prizes.