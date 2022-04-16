DAYTON — Community Easter egg hunts tend to be mad dashes — throngs of children rushing into fields filled with multicolored plastic eggs.
The Easter egg hunts themselves will be over relatively quickly, said Tongue River Community Center Executive Director Erin Kilbride, who helps organize the Dayton hunt. But planning and pulling off the events take more than just some Easter Bunny magic.
“We’ve been doing an egg hunt for the last 10 years or so, and after you do it for a few years, the planning is not terribly difficult or long,” Kilbride said. “But with any event, you have to have the right people in place.”
The Dayton egg hunt, which will be held in Scott Bicentennial Park Saturday, will require the assistance of at least 15 volunteers who will stuff and hide roughly 2,500 eggs, Kilbride said. Volunteers also oversee games and craft booths at the annual event.
It’s a lot of work, Kilbride said, but it’s worth it. In the past, the event has brought between 300 and 400 families, including some Sheridan residents, to the park.
“What I love about it is the number of people we can serve with this event — both in Dayton and in the wider community,” Kilbride said. “I love to put a smile on people's faces.”
While the egg hunt in Dayton will be big, it’s only half the size of the event being planned by the Big Horn Rehabilitation and Care Center. On the Monday before the inaugural event, 4,000 eggs had already been stuffed by care center residents with another 1,200 to go, center administrator James Hammond said.
Like Dayton’s event, the rehabilitation center’s egg hunt is intended as community outreach, Hammond said, but it’s also a way to serve the center’s residents: giving them a sense of purpose and connecting them with the wider community.
“With COVID-19 having pretty much shut down nursing homes in recent years, there is a sense of isolation that can come with that,” Hammond said. “This was our opportunity to bring excitement and laughter back to the residents. They’ve also been the ones stuffing the eggs, which has given them a sense of purpose.”
A day before the community hunt Saturday, there will also be an egg hunt for residents, Hammond said.
“Our mission is to make our residents feel cared for and make them feel like they’re a part of the community,” Hammond said. “This was a great way to do that.”
The rehabilitation center’s egg hunt will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday with a hunt for children younger than 18 followed immediately by a hunt for those older than 18, Hammond said. The Dayton hunt will take place at Scott Bicentennial Park starting at 9:30 a.m. and is open to those 10 and younger.
Both events are outdoors, but have plans to move indoors — to the rehabilitation center and community center respectively — in case of inclement weather, Hammond and Kilbride said.
For a complete list of community Easter egg hunts scheduled for Saturday, see the sidebar.