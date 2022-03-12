SHERIDAN — Irish folk band Dervish will perform at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration Thursday. The band’s performance in Sheridan will mark the penultimate stop on Dervish’s North American Tour this winter.
WYO staff has hosted a St. Patrick’s Day celebration for years, the theater’s Executive Director Erin Butler said, a tradition that has grown into a highly anticipated event in Sheridan. The celebration also involves free Guinness for concert-goers in memory of Tom Kinnison, a longtime Sheridan businessman, legislator and dedicated public servant.
“It’s always a raucous and celebratory evening,” Butler said.
This year’s performers, five-piece acoustic band Dervish, have devoted three decades to performing the songs of their homeland, the band’s publicist Brendan Gilmartin said in a recent press release.
Original band members accordion-player Shane Mitchell, flute-player Liam Kelly, mandolin-player Brian McDonagh and bouzouki-player Michael Holmes were childhood friends in Ireland’s County Sligo.
“It kind of grew together, organically. We were always playing music together,” Mitchell said of the band’s origins in Sligo. Cathy Jordan, a vocalist and bodhrán, or Irish drum, player, joined the band soon after its founding, and Tom Morrow, fiddle player, became a member in 1998.
The northwestern region’s storied mountains and lush landscapes have inspired several generations of Irish musicians, artists and writers. Dervish members hail from the same creative region as a group of legendary fiddle players who, after emigrating to the U.S. in the 1920s, recorded the first known Irish music album of any genre.
After releasing their first album in 1989, the band stumbled into fame. At first, they didn’t think much of recording and releasing the album, Mitchell said, but then the band members started hearing themselves on the radio. By the early 1990s, Mitchell and the band had become full-time, professional musicians.
Since then, Dervish has traveled the world to perform in renowned music festivals, from Glastonbury to Rock in Rio, and played alongside James Brown, Neil Young and Sting, Gilmartin said, while maintaining their signature Sligo style.
Dervish’s most recent — and 14th — album, “The Great Irish Songbook,” was released in 2019 and featured musicians Rhiannon Giddens, Vince Gill and Steve Earle, among others.
In an announcement celebrating the record’s release, Mitchell appreciated the band’s work with several musicians from other genres, including American folk musicians.
“With this record, we brought in people from genres sometimes totally unrelated to what we do…” Mitchell said. “I think that’s an incredibly important thing to consider in life as well, especially now. Everyone can find a way to collaborate, even if you’re coming from what feels like completely different places.”
During their performance at the WYO Theater Thursday, the band plans to play songs from this most recent album as well as career hits and fan favorites, with a few surprises thrown in. Mitchell said he hopes concertgoers come ready to sing along.
Butler said the band previously performed at the WYO in 2018 and were scheduled to perform in 2020 but canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, Butler said, Dervish was unfortunately the WYO’s first act to be canceled as a result of the pandemic.
“It’s particularly exciting to finally have them here and performing on St. Patrick’s Day,” Butler said.
Mitchell said Dervish, too, is excited to be back. Like much of the world, the band has been on a sort of hiatus throughout the pandemic, and they’re delighted to see growing and enthusiastic crowds.
“We’re like everything else in the world at the moment: we’re rebuilding,” Mitchell said.
Dervish returns to the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. performance.
Tickets, which cost $28 for adults, $24 for seniors and $20 for students, are available for purchase online at wyotheater.com.