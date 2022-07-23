DAYTON — Jasmine Green is busy. A Pittsburgh-based artist and activist, Green divides her time between producing art under the moniker Black Girl Absolute and serving as the director of education at an arts, education and social justice nonprofit.
This month, however, Green has been working — and resting — at the Tongue River Artist Residency in Dayton, the inaugural recipient of the Exposure Tongue River Artist/Activist Residency. The experience has offered Green a glimpse into Wyoming life, culture and values, as well as a space to share her talent and perspective with Sheridan County residents.
Sponsored by the Tongue River Artist Residency and the Pittsburgh Foundation, the Exposure Tongue River Artist/Activist Residency is intended to advocate for racial justice in the arts community by supporting artists from marginalized backgrounds and offering artists who work at the intersection of art and activism rest, space and time at the Tongue River Artist Residency in Dayton, said Celeste Smith, the Pittsburgh Foundation’s program officer for arts and culture. The residency provides Pittsburgh-based artists, particularly artists of color, a $10,000 grant and a three- to four-week stay at the Tongue River Artist residency.
Splitting their time between Pittsburgh and Dayton, Tongue River Artist Residency founders Jeanette Schubert and Doug Gouge said they see the program as a means of addressing inequities in the arts — in terms of funding and residency awards — for people of color.
Green was selected as the artist/activist residency’s inaugural recipient for her active and authentic engagement as an activist and an artist, Smith said.
“As one member of the panel, I looked at the work that they had done…[and] how that would fit here…” Gouge said of the selection process. “I felt like [Green] was just ready to break out. She’s young and energetic and talented.”
In many ways, Green’s artwork is activism and her work as an activist artistic.
Primarily a painter and poet, Green sought to create a body of work representative of Black women’s humanity. Her large, colorful portraits of Black women show joy and devastation, peace and frustration, and her moniker — “Black Girl Absolute” — is intended to honor Black women’s inherent value, without comparisons to other people.
Making art about Black women and their experiences — or humanizing Black women for broader audiences — is often an inherently political act, Green said. It advocates for alleviating the overlapping systems of oppression Black women face.
But Green’s activism extends beyond her art, too. As director of education at 1Hood Media, a Pittsburgh-based art education and social justice nonprofit, Green uses personal experience infusing her artwork with her identity to teach youth how to express themselves and their experiences through art.
“I’m trying to find ways to talk about myself and my perspective as a Black woman, and that so happened to become this thing called artivism,” Green said.
While she’s in Dayton, Green said she plans to work on a book of art and poetry called “A Field Guide for Blue Girls.” Although the residency is not project-based — she’s not required to complete any artistic work as a condition of the residency — the idea behind the book has been rattling around in Green’s brain since 2018, when a student in her after-school art program confided in Green that she was struggling with her mental health. The student was about the same age Green was when she, too, started to experience symptoms of depression.
“It made me look back on the tools that I used — both good and bad — to try to deal with my own struggles with mental illness,” Green said.
The field guide is not intended to diagnose or treat any kind of mental illness, Green said. Rather, it’s meant to reassure the reader they’re not alone in these struggles while accounting for the ways that Black women and girls’ pain and experiences can be disregarded by professionals through medical bias.
Green’s experience in Dayton has also offered her an opportunity for exchanging viewpoints and artistic styles. The U.S. is an enormous place, Green said, and bringing people from different parts of the country with diverse backgrounds allows all involved to humanize people they may never have come into contact with otherwise. The experience has made her think of other artists who might benefit from a residency in the Tongue River Valley, while sharing parts of themselves with Sheridan County.
“Cultural exchange is good for both parties,” Green said.
For Green, this cultural exchange has seeped into her artistic work, too. A trip to Jim Jackson’s leatherworking studio at The Brinton Museum, for instance, made her think differently about her own artistic style and exposed her to a unique style Western art.
Green said she hopes more artivists have the opportunity to experience this type of enriching cultural exchange.
“Art is probably one of the most powerful tools that we have for that human connection,” Green said.