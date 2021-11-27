SHERIDAN — When lights dimmed at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Saturday, Nov. 20, four college students took the stage. As three students embodied a rotating cast of characters, the fourth dispensed advice from Cheryl Strayed’s best-selling book, “Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from Dear Sugar.”
Adapted for the stage by playwright Nia Vardalos, the play involves an unconventional structure, said director Susan Clinch. Because the book on which it is based is a collection of advice column letters and answers from Strayed’s “Dear Sugar” advice column on the literary website The Rumpus, the play shows viewers Strayed writing from her living room, imagining the authors of the letters she receives.
As a result, the letter writers, portrayed in Sheridan College’s production by Gavin Creeden, Emme Rosenbaum and Cameron Allender, played several characters and shifted from the humorous to the emotionally devastating throughout the production. Strayed, played by Amber Steier, responded to the letter writers’ experiences with her own, often equally-emotional experiences — from experiences with drug use to parental abuse, divorce to parenting.
According to Clinch, the show involved two major challenges: helping the young actors embody the show’s emotional depth and translating a monologue-heavy literary work — an advice column and book — into a work of theater.
The show, Clinch said, involves emotional depth that can be “very hard for a 19-year-old to embody. Clinch and co-director Lauren Graffin-Estrada, who chose and cast the production before going on maternity leave, worked for weeks to help the student actors relate to their characters’ loss, heartbreak and devastation. They helped the students relate to their characters by forging connections between characters’ emotions and experiences in the students’ own lives.
“At some point, you say, ‘That’s why they call it acting,’” Clinch said, “but when it comes to communicating the actual emotions, you can almost always [pull] from experience.”
Once the students understood the show’s message of searching for and offering help, Clinch said, they worked as an ensemble to support each other.
The cast conquered the second challenge of the show — the literary nature of the production — by careful memorization.
Steier said the memorization largely came easy to her, but Strayed’s chunky and complicated sentences sometimes posed an issue. During the show, Steier said she kept a thermos of water on stage to take a drink after one particularly long and emotional monologue.
Although, as Steier pointed out, there is no way to improvise in such a monologue-heavy show, Clinch said the actors’ ensemble support of each other helped with memorization. Clinch “salute[d] the youthful brains that could contain all that language.”
Ultimately, Clinch said, the show’s emotional depth moved audience members during its two-day run last week. Some viewers cried, greatly moved by the content of the show. Clinch and Steier said they hope audience members were struck by the show’s stirring themes without losing sight of what they see as Sugar’s message: There is a way onward.
“Yeah, life really sucks and is not very fun a lot of the time,” Steier said of the show’s essence, “but there is always something you can look forward to.”
Clinch asked viewers to sit with the show’s discomfort long enough to absorb Sugar’s advice for her readers. Particularly with the Center for a Vital Community’s ongoing Study Circle projects on mental health, Clinch said, it is the perfect time for Sheridan residents to learn to help each other through grief.
“I hope, if there were people in need of healing [in the audience],” Clinch said, “that some of those words started that healing process.”