SHERIDAN — Former Miss Wyoming Cheyenne (Buyert) Brown believes the Miss Wyoming competition serves as more than a beauty pageant.
For many contestants, Miss Wyoming is a platform for change and an opportunity for young women to demonstrate their hard work to the community, and after a year of no pageants in Wyoming, this weekend marks an important occasion for those young women seeking to be 2021’s Miss Wyoming.
With COVID-19 shutting down travel and halting events, Miss America decided to not move forward with the national pageant in 2020. Many states also decided to not hold state pageants, Wyoming being one of them.
This year may look a bit different from past pageants, but the dedication of the candidates has remained steady.
Unlike most states, Wyoming holds one open statewide pageant once a year. Young women travel from all over the state to compete, and board members take on the task of recruiting from small Wyoming towns to places like Sheridan and Cheyenne. Board members work with candidates throughout the year to raise money for travel expenses and scholarship funds.
Likewise, The Miss America Organization is one of the world’s largest in scholarship assistance for young women and emphasizes intelligence and educational pursuit as a core of the organization.
Miss America pageants place emphasis on title holders being well-spoken on current events and answering challenging questions about world issues. Candidates must be poised, confident and willing to pursue their philanthropic passions. Many candidates divide their time between part-time jobs, school, volunteering, mock interviews and lessons for the talent portion of the competition.
“These women are so much more,” Brown said. “They are qualified for this position and these women are our up and coming leaders for the future generations. It’s not about the dresses; that’s such a tiny part of it. They will go on to bigger and better things whether or not they win. Everyone up there is so willing and deserving to put themselves out there in a vulnerable position that most people would never dream of. I definitely applaud them on that.”
Hopeful contestants that paused their chances for the title of Miss Wyoming in 2020 join the 15th anniversary of the pageant at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Saturday. Executive board member for Miss Wyoming Chele Schamber has worked closely with WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Executive Director Erin Butler to ensure the safety of everyone at the event.
“Even going into this competition coming up, we are still maintaining strict regulations, policies and procedures,” Schamber said. “It’s great that the governor has released the mask restriction and some of the other restrictions.”
Schamber said the pageant allows title holders opportunities to grow and foster relationships with other state title holders.
Schamber said those interested in volunteering for the event may visit misswy.org.
Young women ages 13-25 may also visit the site to learn more about qualifying for next year’s Miss Wyoming competition.