SHERIDAN — Local artist Carrie L. Ballantyne will participate in her 23rd Prix de West Invitational Art Exhibition & Sale at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The show will be on exhibit through Aug. 7.
For the past 30 years, Ballantyne has drawn and painted the people of today’s ranching and cowboy culture with depth and texture and an emphasis on authenticity. She is best known for her portraits that chronicle men and women of the contemporary West.
“The individuals themselves inspire much of my art,” Ballantyne said. “I enjoy painting representational and intimate portraits of real people — most often family members, personal friends and neighbors.”
Prix de West features works ranging from historical subject matter that reflect the early days of the West to more contemporary and impressionistic artistic expressions. Landscapes, wildlife art and illustrative scenes are always highlighted in the exhibition.
The annual exhibition and sale is the museum’s largest annual fundraiser, raising more than $2.8 million in 2021 to help support exhibitions and museum programming.
For the 50th Prix de West, 94 artists, from the United States and internationally, are expected to attend, bringing nearly 300 original artworks.