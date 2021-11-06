SHERIDAN — On Oct. 30, patrons flocked to the Sheridan County Fairgrounds and perused tables full of handmade soaps, trinkets and knick-knacks at one of the many bazaars held during bazaar season. Shoppers can find many unique gifts for the upcoming holiday season, but what does bazaar season mean to the vendors?
Dani Harnish, a vendor at the event, personal trainer and CrossFit coach at Cloud Peak Fitness, founded the clothing brand, Leave No Doubt, to create a community of hard work.
“We want you to know that hard work is going to be the way to get what you want,” Harnish said.
In her tent in the showroom, she displayed hand-bleached T-shirts and hoodies with the brand logo and inspirational quotes. Mixed in among these were pictures of athletes, hunters, military and police, among others, who flocked to the brand both locally and through Instagram. They came because they wanted to feel, Harnish said, “they left no doubt” that they had done their best.
For Amanda Fabel of Pretty Bones soap shop, what started as a hobby grew into a lifestyle.
“I’ve always had this drive for being creative. I like to make gifts for friends and family. So I started there, and it grew into much more,” Fabel said.
Fabel’s family loves the outdoors, and the inspiration for the company started when she collected and decorated animal skulls they found while hiking. Her son helped her design the first logo. As she grew as an artist, she mixed in oddities with her products along with all-natural soaps and bath salts.
Many of the soaps she sells have ingredients that can help someone relax, sleep or heal.
“I’m big on oils and the benefits of the herbs, so I like to talk to people about what their needs are and specialize according to that,” Fabel said.
Another table at the event featured unique pottery, incense burners and even a terrarium. Behind this table sat Lacey Dabbs and Kelly Drell, members of the new artist co-op Fear and Loathing Where the Buffalo Roam. The name is a Hunter S. Thompson reference with a local spin, and the art for sale exhibited the aesthetic styles of the five members of the co-op.
For Drell and Dabbs, bazaar season is an opportunity to meet people who want to explore creativity.
“We want to welcome anyone. You don’t have to be Monet or Degas. We want to make a place where people can exercise their creativity,” Drell said.
The collective plans to open a new gallery with a wide range of creative classes and workshops and hopes to meet more individuals with similar values.
Several local organizations and churches, such as the First United Methodist Church of Sheridan, host holiday bazaars. Barbie Flack, event organizer and president of the Sheridan chapter of United Methodist Women said bazaar season helps them raise funds for missions. The bazaar is the church’s biggest fundraiser of the year, she said, and has yielded great success over the years.
For a full list of bazaars, visit thesheridanpress.com calendar, download the MyBighorns app or visit Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce downtown, where a complete list is posted in the front office.