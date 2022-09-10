GILLETTE — Jordan Engdahl walked the barroom floor with a big, clear tub of rubber ink stampers, dropping handfuls off at each table.

With a free card of bingo squares, and a tool to blotch them with ink, in front of each bar patron, Engdahl, a 27-year-old bartender and bingo caller, took the microphone and stationed behind the bar, beside the black cage of bingo balls.

