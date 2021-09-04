Sun, fun and the arts. This summer has been full of great energy and many wonderful events.
SAGE was recently part of a great festival — Celebrate the Arts. This is a great and wonderful weekend of events hosted by the many great and wonderful art organizations here in Sheridan and the surrounding areas.
SAGE along with the WYO Theater hosted the kick off event of Art Alley. The evening event hosted member artists of SAGE, performing artists of the community and the WYO and art organizations and supporters from the community. A fantastic evening to show the talent within our community and the organizations that support that talent.
The weekend also featured a superb concert at the WYO with Asleep at the Wheel and a virtual Quickdraw event hosted by the Brinton Museum. To wrap up the weekend of the arts, the Ucross Foundation had Music in the Park at Ucross. A truly great weekend to celebrate the arts.
Coming together to support and promote the organizations that bring the arts to the community is a fantastic experience but should not stop at one weekend a year. As an executive director of an arts organization, celebrating and promoting that arts is done daily and literally part of the job. It can almost be taken for granted how immersive it is to walk into the gallery everyday and be surrounded by art and the artistic process and mind.
While not everyone has a gallery to walk through everyday, the Sheridan community is a community that is only getting more saturated with the arts, and that is a very grand and wonderful thing. Simply walking down the main street of downtown Sheridan, you will encounter more than 100 different sculptures that will draw you in and give you that chance to appreciate the arts.
The art organizations and businesses of the Sheridan area are working together to bring the undercurrent that is the arts scene to the forefront and turn it into a wave that washes over the community. I encourage you to step out into the community and see where you can find the different arts to dive into.
Find the weekly live music at local breweries that highlight not only the performing arts but the art of craft brewing. Find the local businesses that seek to build and promote the community through their skills and give a place for the local visual artist to showcase their art and talent. Step out and find your way to celebrate the arts every day.