With the lengthening daylight hours, my awareness of time shrinks and stretches with changes in activity. Who else would be amazed at how much one might accomplish as a microwave is ticking off 60 seconds to refresh a cool cup of coffee?
I recently read on the internet, the grand authority filled with fact and fiction, that people spend an average of 17 seconds looking at an artwork in a museum. Hmmm? That’s not quite four master paintings during a java reheat.
Last week, I had an experience that reminded me what happens when I spend more than 17 seconds with an artwork, when I pause to do more than simply identify the subject matter and move on. When I observe shapes, or colors or lines that shift my attention around the painting. When I look for familiar images. When I look for connections that may reveal a story.
Last week, I took 600 seconds with a guide to examine 10 works of art. After more months of Zoom than I could bear, I was back for Jentel Presents on the first Tuesday of the month at SAGE Community Art LIVE. Yes. I was excited.
An imaginary exhibition of contemporary work emerged, as each visual artist stepped up before the gathering and shared about 10 minutes of insight into their creative process while showing images of their artwork.
A series of massive shapes outlined in yellowed grass strips that were starved from light and water were only visible from a drone. Delicate clay sculptures precariously balanced on stacked up wooden and plastic forms. Drawings using outlines made from plant forms directly on canvas were later manipulated with Photoshop. Intimate views into private rooms recorded in lushly textured oils and a companion piece in pastels used deep perspective to draw the viewer into the space.
Two writers bookended the presentations with readings from works in process. The opening passage from a novel focused on regrets taking someone dear to them for granted and about missing the opportunity to spend time with them before it was too late. The transformative ability of the arts to tap into the essence of the human experience and make us realize that we are not alone or the only one ever moved by grief moved the audience.
Likewise, a skillfully written and read passage by a second writer from her novel touched on the familiar for the listeners that evening. The struggle of a young, inexperienced, and vulnerable person against the power and position of a coach and her grit and determination to survive. Questions engaged the presenters in further discussion about their process and work. The conversation made for a richer understanding of what may be happening with creative expression from other parts of the country.
Best yet was the realization that we are social creatures and thrive on gathering and sharing and discovering.
Come join us on a first Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. as SAGE Community Arts hosts Jentel Presents and offers presentations by four visual artists and two writers. I guarantee a remarkable 3,600 seconds.