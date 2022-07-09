W
hen the plane lifted off the runway at Newark International Airport, bound for Billings, Montana, I had an overwhelming urge to rip off my seat belt, run down the aisle and yell “Stop!” — sort of like Meg Ryan wanted to do in my favorite movie, “French Kiss.” My next thought was simply, “What on earth have I done?”
The answer was that I had given up my Brooklyn apartment, my circle of New York friends, and my longtime job in the publicity department of Scribner book publishers to embark on a fresh professional adventure. I was moving to Wyoming to run the artist-in-residency program at Ucross, population 25. (The Pulitzer Prize-winning author and Ucross trustee Annie Proulx had introduced me to the organization.) It was late October, and the maintenance manager picked me up at the Billings airport. We pulled off Interstate 90 to visit the Little Bighorn Battlefield before continuing on to the geodesic dome on a dirt road that would be my new home.
I joined eight amazing artists for dinner at the School House that evening, at which point they informed me that I needed to drive them into the Ucross hills for a live performance under the full moon. I had not owned a car in 15 years. We piled into a Suburban and up we went. The next afternoon, it began to snow — big, fat, heavy flakes. A raging blizzard soon knocked out the power. I spent my third night in Wyoming in the Sheridan Holiday Inn, watching the New York Yankees win the World Series.
After 26 years, this grand adventure has now come to a close, with my retirement from my position as Ucross president and executive director. I’m so glad I stayed on that plane! The work has been challenging but extremely gratifying, and I’m deeply grateful to have worked side by side with terrific staff and board members, as well as so many wonderful people in the Sheridan community and beyond. I’m thankful to have been invited to be a member of the Ucross National Advisory Council and to do some part-time work as a creative advisor during this transitional year.
I’ll also continue to serve as a member of the Wyoming Arts Council board.
I send a big salute to the new Ucross president, William Belcher, and hope his adventure will be as memorable as mine has been.
I’ve joked over the years, “I’m just an English major!” I had absolutely no idea what I would do with that English degree from Michigan State. I only knew I loved books — and look where books have led me. So, for all the recent graduates (and others) who are pondering future paths, I definitely recommend taking those mysterious risks.
During these years, I’ve had the honor of meeting more than 1,500 brilliant artists, writers, composers and choreographers. I’ve hiked over 10,000 miles on the magnificent Ucross Ranch, accompanied by some equally magnificent Labrador Retrievers.
It has been a wonderful road indeed — and I’ll look forward to staying a champion of Ucross, and all of the great things to come as the organization approaches its 40th anniversary.
I’ve seen firsthand how the gift of uninterrupted time and space works its magic in the lives of artists. I’m eternally grateful for the magic Wyoming has worked in mine as well.