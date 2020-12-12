We heave a collective sigh of relief as this year concludes. The year 2020 caused us to reminisce on former years with nostalgia unlike any we’ve known before, as what used to be ordinary: visiting family and friends, travel, attending concerts, the theater, receptions, weddings, funerals, community events like the Sheridan WYO Rodeo festivities, etc., takes on new value.
The year 2020 taught us appreciation for all we once took for granted.
When my friend Marci Mock passed away just over a year ago, she didn’t want a service. I suggested we have a memorial art show with her work and art she’d collected, and the family arranged a silent auction to benefit the library where Marci worked for 28 years. Little did we know that 2020 would bring lockdowns, quarantines, closures…
How many things would we have done last year had we known this was coming? I would have visited my friend and mentor, artist Alice Fuller, more often. She and many other friends passed away this year, their families not afforded the closure and comfort of commiserating friends at funeral services.
When I think back to losing our baby girl during labor 24 years ago, and imagine not having a funeral to mark her importance in our lives — the value of knowing that people sympathized, I shudder thinking of those who’ve lost family members who mean so much to our community. Not having that public ceremony to mark their passing and honor their lives is heartbreaking and draws grief out interminably.
The year 2020 had some silver linings, if you look for them. As art shows were canceled, I redid our entire house. I spent more time honing my craft and more time with my husband as he was furloughed, then had major lung surgery in San Diego and a six-month recovery at home.
Although his job is now ending as the Decker Mine closes, 2020 taught that while we can’t control our circumstances, we can choose how we respond to them. I’ve prayed a lot this year.
If we’ve learned anything in 2020, it’s to hold dear those around us, and to reach out — in any way possible — to those we love. We learned we can live without many things we thought were important. Priorities were reordered in 2020.
We all hope 2021 returns us to normalcy but what will normal even mean? We’ve learned to appreciate little things like toilet paper this year. Won’t we have a new gratitude for all we once considered usual, everyday? I hope that if/when it comes, normal will hold much more worth than it did in 2019.
Oh yeah, this is an art column. While at home much of this year, art I’ve collected enriched my life. Browse local galleries and shops and give the gift of art this year. The Brinton 101 annual small works show is open to the public at The Brinton Museum, Thursday through Monday, 10-4 p.m. First Interstate Bank generously provided free admission to The Brinton Museum in 2020, so make plans to see the show before it closes Dec. 21.
Marci Mock’s memorial art show hangs until Dec. 21 in the library’s mezzanine. You can bid online at www.32auctions.com/MarciMock. Besides Marci’s delightful creations, there is art by Alice Fuller, Sam Street, an original Hans Kleiber etching and work by several living artists in the show.
May we enter 2021 with a new appreciation for that which really matters.