Although I was born in Sheridan, art class was the only positive aspect of my transfer from the tiny elementary school at Wyola, Montana, to Tongue River High School.
Not only was the academic load at TRHS a shock to my brain — Wyola school was quite lax in the 80s — but changing classes, opening lockers, dressing out for gym and the completely different social culture left me longing to return to the reservation that first year. Imagine if I’d transferred to a big school. Art class was the only place I felt I could accomplish what was expected in this new environment.
Homesick — though only 20 miles from my last school — I had art class with new student Koichi Yamamoto, a vivacious young man more than 5,000 miles away from his home in Japan. While I was terrified and shy, Koichi was fearless and enthusiastic. He approached each day as something to be explored, experienced and enjoyed; I doubt he knew my name, but I admired his spirit.
After we made linoleum block prints, I recall the art teacher, Mr. Eyre, dragging out the dusty screen-printing supplies, and how excited Koichi was, leaning over to pull the squeegee thing across the taut silk screens in anticipation of using it.
I remember his enthusiasm because while I didn’t get it, I could see that Koichi did — printmaking was clearly his thing. While the rest of us were drawing tedious spoons in glass mugs using 2B pencils, Koichi was putting together shapes, lines, values, textures and colors into imaginative patterns, prints and paintings that were intriguing, different and truly spoke of who he was and how he viewed the world.
I lost track of Koichi after he graduated. It was decades later, on Facebook, that I saw he’s now an internationally known artist and university professor, who teaches and exhibits his large, engaging print work, and makes and flies his printed paper kites all over the world.
He’s still an adventurer, still fearless and innovative. I contacted Koichi and asked whether he’d consider having a show in Sheridan. He said he would. I pitched it to a few people over the years, and when I told SAGE Executive Director Jill Benson about him last year, her enthusiasm reminded me of Koichi’s with the silk screen equipment. A print artist herself, Jill “gets it” and immediately went to work getting Koichi back to Sheridan for a show at SAGE Community Arts.
“Homecoming — 30 Years of Printmaking Works” opens March 15. On March 18, Koichi will give a presentation at the WYO Theater from 5:30-6:30 p.m. before his opening reception — across Brundage — at SAGE Community Arts from 6:30-7:30 p.m.; these events are open to the public, refreshments provided.
I urge everyone to attend, hear his talk and see his work. Whether you’re an art lover, artist, teacher or a shy, homesick student seeking inspiration, come and see Mr. Yamamoto’s place on Sheridan County’s timeline as home to a wide array of fine artists.