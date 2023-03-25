“Art is the space between the viewer and the rectangle that hangs on the wall. Unless something of the person that created the work is there, there’s nothing for the viewer to take away.”
— T. Allen Lawson
At Ucross, we are obsessed with the artist’s experience. Our residency program is structured to support and nurture the creative process, and it’s also built to respond to the ever-shifting needs of artists in all disciplines. At the same time, we cherish our role in the region’s art scene.
During the last 10 years, residency programs, which were once private retreats shrouded in mystery, have expanded their public programs and community-based activities. In many ways, artists led the charge by involving the community in their artistic practice, but it’s also true that organizations like Ucross recognized that they were in a unique position to publicly celebrate and illuminate the creative process, and by doing so, they could amplify their mission.
While the gift of time and space is still the driving force behind all our activities, our ability to highlight our alumni artists by producing and promoting events, workshops, performances and exhibitions has become a critical component of our work. For us, this is perhaps most prominently on display in the Ucross Art Gallery and at Founder’s Day, the Ucross Arts Festival and our annual Community Christmas Celebration.
As we offer these opportunities — and many others — for the community to engage with the art, artists, and creative process — we also contemplate the viewer’s experience. As T. Allen Lawson points out in the above quote, it’s not as simple as hanging a rectangle on a wall. What the viewer brings to the experience is deeply connected to how they see, interpret and respond to any work of art. In other words, the interplay between the work of art and the viewer is part of the grand experiment. And here’s the key — there’s no one way to see or feel about a work of art. While technique can be recognized, art is, after all, subjective.
The job of art is to provoke, to prod, to query, to ponder, to explore, to up-end expectations, to share new perspectives, to challenge the way the viewer looks at a landscape, a situation, a relationship. And, yes, at times, the job of art is to entertain, acknowledge beauty, make you laugh or soothe your soul. But art is not a puzzle with one solution. It may pose questions, but it doesn’t necessarily answer them. Also, frankly, it may show you a landscape, but that doesn’t mean it lacks a point of view.
The act of artmaking is controlled by an artist, but once a work is “finished” and shown to the public, it takes on a life of its own. How do we, as artists, let go? And how do we, as viewers, accept the baton pass in good faith? Again, there’s no one answer to each of these questions. As much as art is personal expression, art-viewing is a personal experience.
“Field Guide: Teresa Baker + Anthony Hudson + Jessica Mehta + Eliza Naranjo Morse,” the current exhibition in the Ucross Art Gallery, explores issues of identity, personal expression, resilience, place and tradition, among other topics. It features work by the 2020 and 2021 recipients of the Ucross Fellowship for Native American Visual Artists.
As I walked through the gallery after the show was installed, seeing the variety of forms, approaches, expressions, I was reminded by a quote from another Wyoming-born artist, Jackson Pollock: “It doesn’t matter how the paint is put on, as long as something is said.”
We hope you get a chance to visit the Ucross Art Gallery to see this exhibition, explore the work of these four contemporary Native artists, and consider that relationship between artist and viewer. Also, if you’re interested in learning more about their creative process, we hope you come to a panel with the artists on May 5, 11 a.m., in Sheridan College’s Kinnison Hall.